Varun Chakravarthy shockingly alleges 'someone spread fake injury news' to sideline him from Team India

Varun Chakravarthy was expected to be a wild card for Team India in the 2021 T20 World Cup. On the back of two stellar consecutive seasons for Kolkata Knight Riders, where he picked up 17 wickets at an economy rate of 6.84 in 2020 and 18 wickets at 6.58 runs per over in 2021, when the team had reached the final, the mystery spinner secured a spot in the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup that year in the UAE. However, he immediately fell out of reckoning after the tournament, and was never recalled thereafter. Opening up on what happened after the T20 World Cup, Chakravarthy made a shocking allegation that a fake news about his injury was spread in a bid to sideline him from the Indian side. Varun Chakravarthy last played for India in November 2021

Chakravarthy made his international debut when a second-string Indian side toured Sri Lanka in July 2021. He only picked up a solitary wicket in three matches before being drafted into the World Cup side. He played three matches in that ICC tournament, going wicketless, which included a figure of 0/33 against Pakistan.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Following the dismal run, the spinner was never recalled back to the Indian team. He was sidelined initially citing an injury concern, but Chakravarthy, in an interview with CricXtasy, alleged that it was overplayed.

“It was very tough because right after I finished the World Cup, it was not a big injury; it was a very small injury. It just took me two or three weeks to be back on track, but after that, I got sidelined, and people kept giving the same excuse that I am injured, but on the other hand, I was not injured all that while. I don’t know, [if] it was just a rumour, or someone just wanting to spread this news about me so that they can sideline me. But that’s how life is; it is unfair. It was very hard on me,” he said.

The sudden snub from the Indian team subsequently affected Chakravarthy, who became desperate to prove his worth and ended up tinkering with his bowling excessively, which resulted in a poor 2022 IPL season.

“IPL 2022 was not a great season because what happened in 2021 after the World Cup got within me, and I was very desperate to be back in the Indian side. So I wanted to prove to everyone. I was being very desperate. I started changing many things in my bowling, which finally affected my mental peace, and I was not able to do my normal bowling also. So that IPL was bad for me," he said.

However, he bounced back strongly in 2023, where once again emerged as a potent wicket-taking option for KKR, picking 20 wickets in 14 matches at 21.4. The performance had even led to few wanting him back in the Indian side with the ODI World Cup around.

“I am not desperate anymore. I know how things work. Even the best of the best – there is news that they are going to sideline that person, so who am I? I don’t have any expectations. Let’s see whatever comes my way. I will do my best," he added. “The best thing is to accept the reality. There’s no one out there in the competitive world who is going to really help you or think good for you. Everyone has their own competition, everyone has their own struggles.

“The best thing I can do is just turn up for the matches, do my best, and rest, leave it to the almighty, and whatever happens, happens. The rumours, it did create a very big dent in my career, but I have just accepted it.”