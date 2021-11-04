'Vast experience, work ethic, deep thinking': Gavaskar explains what Rahul Dravid as coach will bring to Team India

After months of speculation, the Board for Control in Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday made the official announcement that former India captain and batting legend Rahul Dravid will be taking over the role of Team India head coach from Ravi Shastri after the culmination of the T20 World Cup.

Dravid will begin his tenure from the upcoming home series against New Zealand which begins on November 17th.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes Dravid will bring multiple qualities alongside him that will help Team India. Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar explained what Dravid will bring to the table as head coach of Team India.

"Indian cricket should be going ahead and ahead. He will bring his vast experience, the work ethic that he embodied when he played the game, the deep thinking about tactics and so on," Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar also said that the decision to appoint Dravid at this time was a correct one with India still competing in the T20 World Cup. The former batsman believes that with India having at least two more games left in the tournament, Dravid will get a time to take a stock of the situation and make plans on how he wants the team to move forward.

"You need to have some instinctiveness during matches but you also need to be able to plan and I think this and the win over Afghanistan is probably the best news Indian cricket has had over the last one week or so," Gavaskar said.

"After this tournament is over, you've got to have a new coach and the earlier he is appointed, the better it is because he will also get time to plan.

"There are still two more matches that India have to play. Right now it is time for Dravid to take stock of the situation after watching the matches and he will then decide what is best for Indian cricket," he signed off.

India are set to take on Scotland (Friday) and Namibia (Monday) in their last two matches. Their qualification will depend on winning these matches as well as results of contests between other teams.

(With PTI inputs)

