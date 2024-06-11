Vaughan trolls PCB, advices Shaheen Afridi to replace Babar Azam: ‘Pakistan favorites to deliver that kind of sacking’

Former England captain Michael Vaugah has savaged the Pakistan cricket team after their horror start to the T20 World Cup campaign. Babar Azam and Co. failed to step up under pressure and lost to the USA in the first match, followed by a close defeat against India. The match against the USA exposed Pakistan's weaknesses, where the batters failed to up the ante when required, and they didn't learn from it and made the same mistake versus India, as their chances to get into Super 8 now hang in the balance. Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates with Shaheen Shah Afridi during the T20 World Cup match against India.(REUTERS)

Vaughan, who never shies away from making bold statements, asserted that Pakistan should now re-appoint Shaheen Afridi as the captain.

"I think they need to go back to Shaheen (as captain). Clearly, they are a better team when they're juggling the captaincy around a bit," said Vaughan on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

Shaheen was appointed Pakistan's T20I captain last year following Babar Azam's departure from the position post-ODI World Cup. However, the change in management at PCB made big changes in the Pakistan squad as Babar was re-instated as the captain.

Meanwhile, when another podcast member asked him whether they should do the sacking mid-match, Vaughan took a dig at them and said that Pakistan is the only team who could do such a thing.

"If there was ever a team in the history of cricket to do that kind of a thing (sacking captain) mid-match, Pakistan are favorites to deliver that kind of sacking," Vaughan.

The former England captain also gave his verdict of the mega India vs Pakistan clash, where he blasted Babar Azam and Co. for their timid approach while chasing despite the wicket getting a bit better for batters.

“Pakistan just cannot beat India. I mean, they're chasing 120. The pitch is a little bit... It's an iffy pitch. I would say it probably did more when India were batting. There was more of a kind of sticky, stoppy kind of motion to the pitch when India were batting. When Pakistan batted, actually the pitch played okay and they still couldn't get 120. They don't believe. That's my fundamental summary of the game is Pakistan, they... Do not believe they can beat India. Simple as that,” said Vaughan on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.