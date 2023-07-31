Venomous snake slithers on field during LPL match in Colombo, Dinesh Karthik reacts with savage Bangladesh tweet - Watch

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 saw an uninvited guest grace the field during the encounter between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura on Monday, which the former won in Super Over. A venomous snake was seen slithering on the ground midway during the contest, bringing the match to a halt. Snake stops play at LPL 2023(Twitter)

The incident took place as premier all-rounder Shakib al Hasan was getting ready to bowl the fifth over in the second innings. However, the play stopped for a brief period as staffs tried to get rid of the snake, which was spotted near the boundary ropes.

The visuals of the moment didn't take long to make rounds on social media, and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who is currently a part of the elite Ashes commentary panel, also reacted to it.

“The naagin is back. I thought it was in Bangladesh,” tweeted Karthik, also adding the hashtags ‘naagin dance’ and 'Nidhas trophy' in it.

Karthik was referring to Bangladesh's iconic ‘naagin dance’ celebration, also reminding how he had crashed their party during the Nidahas Twenty20 Tri-Series final back in 2018.

Helping India win the match from the jaws of defeat, Karthik had then smashed 22 in just 8 balls while chasing 167.

The incident also caught the eye of former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris, who tweeted: “I've seen it all now! Snake stops play!”

Meanwhile, the contest saw both sides finish on level terms after the respective 20 overs, forcing the contest into Super Overs.

Galle skipper Dasun Shanaka, who was named Player of the Match, smashed 42 at a strike-rate of exact 200, which featured two boundaries and four maximums. His effort along with Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 48(34) took Galle to 180/5 in 20 overs.

Dambulla started the chase on a slow note and lost both openers in the first two overs. However, a combined effort by Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, and Alex Ross helped their side finish at 180/7 in 20 overs.

Dambulla then kicked off the Super Over and Perera smashed Kasun Rajitha for a boundary in the first ball. Perera was dismissed in the third ball and another boundary by Alex Ross in the final delivery took Dambulla to 9/1 in the Super Over.

Rajapaksa then took just two balls to wrap the show as he hit Ravindu Fernando for a four and a six, which also included a wide in between.

The LPL 2023 got underway on Sunday with Jaffna Kings and Colombo Strikers locking horns in the season opener, which the former won by 21 runs. A video of Naseem Shah giving Rahmanullah Gurbaz a fiery send off had gone viral from the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON