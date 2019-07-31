e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019

Venugopal Rao announces retirement from cricket

The 37-year-old Andhra batsman could amass only 218 runs with a lone fifty to his name in the 11 innings he played for the Men in Blue after making his debut against Sri Lanka at Dambulla in July 2005.

cricket Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File image of Venugopal Rao
File image of Venugopal Rao (Getty Images)

Former India batsman Venugopal Rao has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Rao represented India in 16 ODIs, the last of which came in May 2006 against West Indies at Basseterre.

The 37-year-old Andhra batsman could amass only 218 runs with a lone fifty to his name in the 11 innings he played for the Men in Blue after making his debut against Sri Lanka at Dambulla in July 2005.

He played 121 first-class matches scoring 7,081 runs, which included 17 hundreds and 30 fifties. He also played 65 IPL matches for Deccan Chargers, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad between 2008 and 2014.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 10:52 IST

tags
more from cricket
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG Siddhartha’s body foundIMA strike over NMC bill 2019Ashes, England vs AustraliaTriple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha
    don't miss