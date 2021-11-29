'Very surprised': Warne questions India's 'strange' tactics on Day 5 against New Zealand as Kanpur Test ends in draw

As the first Test between India and New Zealand ended in a riveting draw, Australia legend Shane Warne questioned India's tactics late on day 5 in Kanpur. With India picking up five wickets in the final over, the match seemed to be heavily tilted in favour of India, but a terrific last-wicket resistance shown by Ajaz Patel and debutant Rachin Ravindra frustrated to play out the final 52 balls, defying India in pursuit of that last wicket.

What surprised Warne was that India did not take the second new ball immediately when it was available. It was made available after the 81st over, but India continued the next three overs with the old ball before finally operating with it after the 84th over. Warne feels it was strange India waited, especially with the light in Kanpur dipping in the final 45 minutes of the day’s play.

Very surprised India didn’t take the new ball when it was available !!!! Strange they are still bowling with the old ball as light and overs running out !!!!!! Thoughts ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 29, 2021

"Very surprised India didn't take the new ball when it was available !!!! Strange they are still bowling with the old ball as light and overs running out !!!!!! Thoughts?,"

Warne went on, stressing how it could well be the turning point in the match, something that could have been a big factor in New Zealand pulling off a sensational draw.

Will the 4 overs bowled with the old ball when the new ball was available be a turning point and allowed NZ to hang on or it won’t matter and India win ??? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 29, 2021

"Will the 4 overs bowled with the old ball when the new ball was available be a turning point and allowed NZ to hang on or it won't matter and India win???,"

Resuming the final day on 5/1, New Zealand played out a terrific first session, without losing a wicket. Tom Latham continued his brilliant run, scoring a second fifty in the Test match, and even though India came back strongly in the second and third sessions, giving them a sniff, it was Ravindra and Patel’s rearguard effort which prevented India from going 1-0 up.