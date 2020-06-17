e-paper
Video of Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali dancing on street to live music goes viral on social media

Reports last month had stated that Hasan Ali has been suffering from a back problem after playing in the Pakistan Super League earlier this year. The forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic has given him time to recuperate.

Jun 17, 2020
Screengrab of video of Hasan Ali dancing.
Screengrab of video of Hasan Ali dancing.(Instagram/Asif Ali)
         

A video of Pakistan medium Hasan Ali dancing to live music on streets has gone viral on social media. The video was posted by fellow Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali on his Instagram account. In the video the paceman can be seen shaking a leg. Ali has been in the news earlier for his over the top celebrations after picking up wickets. It has not been ascertained yet whether the video is recent or not.

Reports last month had stated that Ali has been suffering from a back problem after playing in the Pakistan Super League earlier this year. The forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic has given him time to recuperate. The extent of his injury can be assessed from the fact that he has not been included in Pakistan’s 29-man squad for the upcoming tour of England. 

Veera 1 ware fer 🥳

The medium pacer was a key performer for the ‘Men in Green’ as they won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy,their first major 50-over triumph since winning the 1992 World Cup. Ali was expected to deliver the goods for the team in helpful English conditions last year during the ICC World Cup but he had a below par tournament.

He last played for Pakistan in the humbling loss to India in the 2019 World Cup encounter in Manchester in June and has been struggling with injuries since.

