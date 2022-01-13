Video of Wahab Riaz selling 'chana' on street goes viral, fans congratulate Pakistan pacer on his 'new business'

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz who is known for his lightening quick pace has come up with a unique method to put smile on the faces of his fans. On Twitter, the 36-year-old quick posted a video of himself selling chickpeas on the streets of Pakistan. In a short and funny clip, Riaz, dressed in a red sweatshirt and shorts, was seen preparing ‘chana’ and asking the onlookers how much of he should he pack for them.

"Your "Chano wala Cha-cha" of the day! Send your orders "Kia banaon aur kitnay ka banaun"? (What should I make and how much should I make?) P.S. Loved spending some time around this special handcart reminded me of my childhood days," Wahab tweeted.

Your "Chano wala Cha-cha" of the day!

Send your orders "kia banaon aur kitnay ka banaun"? 🤣



P.S.

Loved spending some time around this special handcart reminded me of my childhood days. pic.twitter.com/gbfP2EJJso — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) January 10, 2022

Soon, Riaz’s twitter post was flooded with replies. While some said the spice quotient in the chickpeas should be on par with the pace at which he bowled to Shane Watson during the 2015 World Cup, others, on a lighter note, wanted to know whether this was part of Wahab’s plans post retirement. Here are some of the tweets.

50 ruppay ki makkai kar dain wicky bhai. Salt level should be as high as that pace in the Adelaide quarter-final 😉 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 10, 2022

Hahaha I think you will go for this after retirement 😂

jocks are part... You are amazing Skipper — JAMIL HUSSAIN (@JamilSaqi12) January 10, 2022

Hahahaha Our Team's Captain @WahabViki is Started New Job Very Interesting pic.twitter.com/sqAImuOOZf — Saeed Yousafzai (@SaeedYousafzai7) January 10, 2022

Kam acha h bro yahi start kr lo — M Rizwan Sadiq (@MRizwanSadiq5) January 10, 2022

Wah viki bhai new business start kr dia — Ahmad Raza (@AhmadRa42742472) January 10, 2022

Wahab bhaii future plan krliyaa ??😂😂 — Ali BaBa🇵🇰 (@arslanyousofzai) January 10, 2022

Bhai ye karobar kab se shru kardia.😂😂😂 — subhan (@msubhanqhd) January 10, 2022

Wahab, who last played for Pakistan in December of 2020, has made it clear that he plans on announcing his retirement from international cricket after the 2023 World Cup in India. He was last seen in action during the Lanka Premier League representing the Jaffna Kings.

"Everyone has to say goodbye to cricket one day. But my target is to carry on playing until the 2023 World Cup, that is if I remain full fit and my passion for the game remains strong as well. Obviously if I am performing, I will carry on," Wahab had said in an interview in November.

"I think I still have two or three years of good cricket left in me. I have been in and out of the national team for a while now but I am playing in domestic cricket and also in different leagues including the Pakistan Super League and I am performing well so that is keeping me going."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON