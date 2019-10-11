Vijay Hazare Trophy: Fazal, bowlers script Vidarbha’s five-wicket win over Delhi

cricket

Nitish Rana’s unbeaten century went in vain as Vidarbha put up a brilliant all round performance to register a comfortable five-wicket win over Delhi in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, here on Friday. Rana scored an unbeaten 100 before scalping three wickets for Delhi. However, Vidarbha opener Faiz Fazal (92) and captain Wasim Jaffer (42) guided the side to their third win of the tournament after the bowlers restricted Delhi to a modest 207 for eight.

Put in to bat, Delhi openers Shikhar Dhawan (2) and Hiten Dalal (2) fell cheaply to pacer Yash Thakur. Spinner Akshay Karnewar removed captain Dhruv Shorey for just 10 leaving Delhi reeling at 29 for three.

Wicket-keeper batsman Anuj Rawat (54) and Rana (100 not out) then began the difficult task of repairing the damage. The duo stitched a 79-run partnership which was broken when Rawat was dismissed by Aditya Sarwate.

With no batsman staying long enough to build a partnership, Rana played a responsible knock. He hit eight sixes and three fours, that lifted Delhi to 207.

Thakur, Sarwate and Sanjay Ragunath picked two wickets each for Vidrabha.

In reply, Vidrabha also began on a dodgy note. India speedster Navdeep Saini provided Delhi with the early breakthrough, getting rid of opener Sanjay Raghunath (2). Fazal and Jaffar then added 73 runs before the latter was dismissed by Pawan Negi.

Akshay Wadkar chipped in with a useful 34 as well. However, Fazal, who looked in top form, departed when the side still required 31 runs from 9.5 overs.

In the end, Delhi couldn’t defend the score with Vidrabha comfortably reaching the target with 11 balls to spare.

For Delhi, Rana was the pick of the bowlers returning with figures of 3/36. Brief Scores: Delhi : 207/8 in 50 overs (Nitish Rana 100 not out; Yash Thakur 2/27) Vidrabha: 208/5 in 48.1 overs (Faiz Fazal 92; Rana 3/36).

