e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Fazal, bowlers script Vidarbha’s five-wicket win over Delhi

Put in to bat, Delhi openers Shikhar Dhawan (2) and Hiten Dalal (2) fell cheaply to pacer Yash Thakur. Spinner Akshay Karnewar removed captain Dhruv Shorey for just 10 leaving Delhi reeling at 29 for three.

cricket Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:18 IST
PTI
PTI
Vadodara
File image of Vidarbha cricketer Faiz Fazal.
File image of Vidarbha cricketer Faiz Fazal.(PTI)
         

Nitish Rana’s unbeaten century went in vain as Vidarbha put up a brilliant all round performance to register a comfortable five-wicket win over Delhi in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, here on Friday. Rana scored an unbeaten 100 before scalping three wickets for Delhi. However, Vidarbha opener Faiz Fazal (92) and captain Wasim Jaffer (42) guided the side to their third win of the tournament after the bowlers restricted Delhi to a modest 207 for eight.

Also Read: Kohli scripts history with 26th Test ton, becomes first Indian to big feat

Put in to bat, Delhi openers Shikhar Dhawan (2) and Hiten Dalal (2) fell cheaply to pacer Yash Thakur. Spinner Akshay Karnewar removed captain Dhruv Shorey for just 10 leaving Delhi reeling at 29 for three.

Wicket-keeper batsman Anuj Rawat (54) and Rana (100 not out) then began the difficult task of repairing the damage. The duo stitched a 79-run partnership which was broken when Rawat was dismissed by Aditya Sarwate.

With no batsman staying long enough to build a partnership, Rana played a responsible knock. He hit eight sixes and three fours, that lifted Delhi to 207.

Thakur, Sarwate and Sanjay Ragunath picked two wickets each for Vidrabha.

In reply, Vidrabha also began on a dodgy note. India speedster Navdeep Saini provided Delhi with the early breakthrough, getting rid of opener Sanjay Raghunath (2). Fazal and Jaffar then added 73 runs before the latter was dismissed by Pawan Negi.

Also Read: ‘Need more action for bowlers’: Vaughan slams ‘boring’ Indian pitches

Akshay Wadkar chipped in with a useful 34 as well. However, Fazal, who looked in top form, departed when the side still required 31 runs from 9.5 overs.

In the end, Delhi couldn’t defend the score with Vidrabha comfortably reaching the target with 11 balls to spare.

For Delhi, Rana was the pick of the bowlers returning with figures of 3/36. Brief Scores: Delhi : 207/8 in 50 overs (Nitish Rana 100 not out; Yash Thakur 2/27) Vidrabha: 208/5 in 48.1 overs (Faiz Fazal 92; Rana 3/36).

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 18:18 IST

tags
top news
With Prez Xi at Mamallapuram, Modi strikes a chord with a dhoti, angavastram
With Prez Xi at Mamallapuram, Modi strikes a chord with a dhoti, angavastram
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
IRS officer had fudged age, got new identity to appear for UPSC’s IAS exam
IRS officer had fudged age, got new identity to appear for UPSC’s IAS exam
LIVE: PM Modi, Xi visit sea-facing Shore Temple in Mamallapuram
LIVE: PM Modi, Xi visit sea-facing Shore Temple in Mamallapuram
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket