Vijay Merchant Trophy: Chauhan completes five-for as Mumbai beat J&K

Aryan Chauhan completed his five-wicket haul as Mumbai beat Jammu & Kashmir by an innings and 88 runs on the third day of their Group C match of the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy.

Resuming the final day at 144 for six in the second innings, Jammu & Kashmir were bowled out for 214 as Chauhan picked up two wickets to end with figures of six for 35. On the second day, Mumbai rode on centuries by Ayush Mhatre and Harsh Aghav to pile on a massive 438 for six.

Brief scores: Jammu & Kashmir 136 & 214 in 64 overs (Aryan Chauhan 6/35, Kartikey Shukla 2/47) lost to Mumbai 438/6 by an innings and 88 runs.

Women's U-19 One Day Trophy: Mumbai lose final

Mumbai dished out a below-par batting performance to lose the final of the Women's Under-19 One Day Trophy to Uttarakhand by six wickets.

Mumbai were bundled out for just 93 in the 43rd over, with captain Tushi Shah top-scoring with 24. Uttarakhand reached the target in the 41st over.

Brief scores: Mumbai 93 in 42.3 overs (Tushi Shah 24; Sakshi 3/11, Pooja Raj 3/15) lost to Uttarakhand 96/4 in 40.1 overs (Raghvi 33, Neelam 30*; Zeal Dmello 3/21) by 6 wickets.

Giles Shield: Arnav returns match haul of 12/34

Off-spinner Arnav Malhotra returned a match haul of 12 for 34 (5/21 & 7/13) as Swami Vivekanand International (Gorai) defeated Singhania School by an innings & 156 runs in the second round Super League match of the Under-14 Giles Shield.

Brief scores: Singhania School 72 & 32 in 20.3 overs (Arnav Malhotra 7/13, Arav Lad 3/9) lost to Swami Vivekanand Intl School, Gorai 260/6d by an innings & 156 runs; Anjuman-I-Islam English Allana 219 lost to RR Education Trust 312 in 95.3 overs (Smin Kini 56, Marlesh Shinde 44, Dhairya Rasam 87; Vedant Gore 3/99, Zaid Khan 3/50) on first innings lead; IES VN Sule Guruji Dadar 301/3d beat Modern English School, Chembur 130 in 62.3 overs (Varad Phadtare 4/29) & (f/o) 65/3 in 23 overs on first innings lead; New English School, Bandra 276 in 77.3 overs (Harshwardan Barmukh 78, Gandharva Kuvlekar 34, Aarav Gupta 53; Kartik Kumar 4/41, Arpan Kosle 3/30) vs Al-Barkaat MMI English 9/1 in 2 overs.

Shalini Bhalekar Trophy: Gharat, Jain hit tons

Sheeraj Gharat (159) and Satyalaksh Jain (153) hit centuries as Jahangir Pithawala XI notched up 495 for five in the second innings of their drawn match with Dilip Vengsarkar XI on the final day of the Under-25 Shalini Bhalekar Trophy.

Brief scores: Lalchand Rajput XI 423 & 203/4d in 47 overs (Divyansh Saxena 61, Varun Lavande 46, Atharva Chavan 46) drew with Chandrakant Pandit XI 259 & 287/9 in 63 overs (Sahil Jadhav 83, Aarya Satpute 70; Prashant Solanki 5/120, Shreyas Gurav 3/88); Jahangir Pithawala XI 277 & 495/5 in 90 overs (Sheeraj Gharat 159, Satyalaksh Jain 153, Vedant Murkar 104) drew with Dilip Vengsarkar XI 338

MI junior tourney: Raj slams double century

Raj Jain’s unbeaten 218 off 115 balls led Singhania School (Thane) to a massive 464-run victory over Ryan International School CBSE (Malad) in a boys' Under-16 league match of the MI junior inter-school tournament.

Sharadashram Vidyamandir (Dadar), Lakshdham High School (Goregaon) and IES New English (Bandra) also registered impressive wins in their respective categories on Friday.

MFA League: Silver Innings FC win 2-0

Silver Innings FC capitalised on early chances to score two quick goals and register a 2-0 victory against Iron Born FC in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza turf.

Results: (Elite Div): Silver Innings FC 2 (Sajjad Pawar 2) beat Iron Born FC 0, GM Sports Club 2 (Sudhakar Ranjan, Vincent Rayan) beat Sellebrity FC 1 (Kalpesh Rane); (Second Div): The Soccer Academy 1 (Ritesh Barde) beat Rudra Soccer Star Youth 0; Veera United 5 (Ranjeet Pillai, Rayyan Sarguru, Praneet Patel, Kunal Pagare, Ahmed Benji) beat Ruffians FC ‘B’ 1 (Shahaan Sayed); Athens FC 2 (Vikas Parmar, Nikhil Makwana) beat Youth Soccer Academy, Mulund 0.

Sprinter Alex Silveira passes away

Indian athletics star Alex Silveira passed away after a brief illness on Thursday evening in Vashind. Alex, 88, is survived by two daughters and a sister.

Alex, the tall, well-built sprinter from Western Railway, was part of the famous Indian quartet in the 4×400m relay alongside Milkha Singh, JB Joseph and Joginder Singh in the 1950s. Alex represented India at the Asian Games in Tokyo in 1958 and also the Cardiff Commonwealth Games the same year.