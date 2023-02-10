'He has scored...': Vikram Rathour's eye-catching response to reporter's query on Rahul's form amid 1st Test vs AUS

Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour has come out in the defense of under-fire batter KL Rahul after the India vice-captain failed to fire for the hosts in the series opener against Australia. With Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav waiting in the wings, hosts India faced a number of selection dilemmas in the lead-up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener against Pat Cummins' Australia at Nagpur.

While superstar Suryakumar and wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat were handed their respective Test debut caps, the Indian think tank preferred opener Rahul over in-form Shubman Gill for the 1st Test against Australia. Rahul, who missed India's previous assignment due to personal reasons, failed to cash in on his start during India's 1st innings on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in a press conference on Friday, batting coach Rathour was asked about Rahul's form after India ended up taking a 144-run lead over Australia on Day 2. Batting coach Rathour opted to get into defensive mode when a reporter quizzed him about the poor form of the Indian vice-captain during the press conference.

"I won't be able to comment on that," Rathour said when he was asked whether Rahul is lucky to be considered in the Indian playing XI. "To be fair to KL, he (Rahul) has scored two hundreds in his last 10 Tests – one in England and other in South Africa and also has a couple of fifties. So yeah, I don't think we are there," Rathour added.

Opener Rahul had notched up a century against England in August 2021. The Indian vice-captain also slammed a century against South Africa in January 2022. The Indian opener has registered a single 50-plus knock in his previous 9 innings. Rahul averaged only 17.12 across eight innings before the 1st Test against Australia. The Indian vice-captain perished for 20 off 71 balls on Day 1 of the 1st Test at Nagpur.

Rahul's opening partner and Indian skipper Rohit slammed a record ton on Day 2 of the Nagpur Test match. Riding on Rohit's sublime century, India managed to post 321-7 in 114 overs at the end of the second day’s play. "It was a special innings by Rohit and it is a great feeling (to see him score runs). He showed good temperament and it was very important innings as the surface wasn't easy to bat on," Rathour said.

