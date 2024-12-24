Vinod Kambli's brain declared 'unstable' by doctor: 'There are degenerative changes...'

The doctor treating Vinod Kambli has provided an update on the former cricketer's health, which seems a bit concerning. Kambli was admitted to the Aakriti Hospital, Thane, on Saturday evening after his health deteriorated over the weekend. The doctor has stated that his brain condition is not stable at the moment. Former cricketer Vinod Kambli is undergoing treatment at Akruti Hospital.(HT Photo)

The 52-year-old was brought to the hospital by one of his fans, who also owns the hospital in Bhiwandi's Kalher area in Thane district.

Dr Vivek Dwivedi, who is treating Kambli, stated that the former cricketer had a high-grade fever when admitted. The doctor provided an update and said his vitals are stable and is expected to be discharged in next 2-3 days.

"We admitted him on Saturday evening. He was experiencing muscle cramps and dizziness at home... He had a high-grade fever when we brought him to the hospital and difficulty walking due to muscle cramps. On investigation, we found that he had a urine infection, and sodium and potassium deficiency which were causing muscle cramps. A brain scan revealed that he had old clots because he had suffered a stroke recently. We admitted him to the ICU because he also had low BP... His vitals are stable but his treatment and physiotherapy are ongoing. We are planning to discharge him in 2-3 days," Dr Dwivedi told ANI.

However, he also stated that Kambli's brain condition is not stable at the moment, and now the focus is more on the rehabilitation process.

"His brain's condition is not stable... There are degenerative changes in his brain. So, we are focussing more on rehabilitation," added the doctor.

Meanwhile, Kambli grabbed the attention earlier this month when he made a public appearance, unveiling a memorial of legendary cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar at the iconic Shivaji Park alongside his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar. Kambli's health didn't look good at the event, as several former cricketers expressed their concerns.

Kambli has had several health challenges over the past few years as he also underwent two heart surgeries in 2013, with financial support from Tendulkar.

‘I am feeling better now… thankful to Sachin Tendulkar’: Vinod Kambli

After being hospitalised on Saturday, Kambli said he is feeling better and expressed gratitude to Tendulkar for his blessings.

"I am feeling better now. I will never leave cricket because I remember the centuries and double centuries I have scored. We are three left-handers in the family. I am thankful to Sachin Tendulkar, as his blessings have always been with me," Kambli told ANI.

