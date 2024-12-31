'Virat also knows what's going on': BCCI told to have 'exit plan' ready as 'lynch mob' expected for Kohli amid poor run

Former India pacer Atul Wassan believes no one knows what is going on inside Virat Kohli's mind as the 36-year-old continues to struggle in Tests. Despite scoring a century in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth, Virat Kohli has not set the stage on fire Down Under against Australia. Virat Kohli managed just five runs in the second innings of the Melbourne Test. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)(AP)

He has been guilty of fishing outside the off-stump, chasing deliveries bowled at the seventh-eighth stump line. The right-handed batter has 67 runs in six innings, if one excludes his century in Perth.

In the second innings of the Melbourne Test, Virat Kohli once again fell to a delivery outside off as he tried to play a cover drive off the bowling of Mitchell Starc. Amid Kohli's poor form, the chatter surrounding the former World No.1 ranked ICC batter continues to grow, with some fans asking the batter to ponder over retirement.

Wassan believes that there should be a 'succession plan' to give the selectors and team management some clarity.

"Virat has got runs, but he also knows what's happening. They are very sorted mentally. A player always thinks that 'my best is around the corner'. I'll do it just now.' It's such a long spell; it's hurting the team, and there is questioning, saying you should be dropped. A lynch mob comes after you," Wassan told news agency ANI.

"They also know what is going on. I think an exit plan, like a succession policy, must be clear, it's not fair on the management, the team and the cricketing structure, we don't know what's there in your mind," he added.

'Outside off troubles'

Virat Kohli managed to bat for 86 balls in the first innings of the Melbourne Test, but his eventual dismissal came after he attempted to push to a length ball bowled by Scott Boland.

This dismissal was almost similar to Kohli's other dismissals in the ongoing series. In Brisbane, Kohli chased a straightened outside-off delivery by Josh Hazlewood.

Earlier, former Australia cricketer James Brayshaw called Kohli a ‘nicking machine’ after he got dismissed on Day 5 of the Melbourne Test.

“Gone! He’s out flashing outside off stump… out of nowhere. It’s been pouched by Khawaja, and the third wicket falls. He has turned into a nicking machine," he said while commentating on Triple M Radio.

Kohli has had a poor 2024, averaging just a tad over 24 in Tests. This year, he has scored just one century and one half-century.