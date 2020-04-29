e-paper
'Virat changed his attitude, Umar should learn from him: Kamran Akmal

Kamran said he can also benefit from observing the conduct of Tendulkar and Dhoni who have always steered clear of controversy.

Apr 29, 2020
File image of Umar Akmal
File image of Umar Akmal
         

Out-of favour Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal wants his younger brother Umar to learn from the likes of Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni and always steer clear of controversy and instead, focus on his game. Umar was banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his failure to report corrupt approaches ahead of the Pakistan Super League.

“My advice for Umar is that he has to learn. If he has made a mistake, he must learn from others. He is still young. There are many distractions in life,” Kamran said on a chat show ‘Cow Corner Chronicles’.

“But he must learn from say Virat Kohli. In the early days of IPL, Virat was different and then he changed his attitude and approach. Look how he has turned into world’s number one batsman,” he added.

Kamran also went on to add that the right-hander should learn how Tendulkar and Dhoni always steered clear of controversies.

“There is our own Babar Azam who is now in the top three in the world. Then there are other examples like Dhoni. Look at the way he led his team. Then Sachin paaji who was always away from controversies. These are fantastic examples before us.”

“We should observe and learn from them. They only looked at the sport. Off the ground their behaviour was impeccable with their fans and they are fine ambassadors for the sport. We can only benefit from their examples.”

However, Kamran also believes that the PCB slapped a very heavy fine on his brother and that, they should have been more considerate, especially when several other players have been allowed to scoot off with lighter punishments.

“He can never be what the media says he did. He may have reported late, but PCB should deal with him like anyone else. Cricket is our bread and butter.

“He has been dealt a very raw deal by the previous management (led by former coach Mickey Arthur). He needs a bit more support,” Kamran said.

