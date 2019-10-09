Virat Kohli all at sea against Ravindra Jadeja in the nets - Watch

cricket

Indian captain Virat Kohli is not having an entirely bumper year in Test cricket this year. In four Test matches this year, Kohli has scored only 210 runs at an average of 35.00 which is the 2nd lowest in his Test career so far. He looked good in both the innings in Vizag without kicking on to make a big score and in a bid to reclaim his form in the longest format, the skipper slogged it out in the nets ahead of the Pune Test.

However, he was not entirely comfortable against Ravindra Jadeja as the left-arm spinner got a ball to land on a length and skid through. Kohli was beaten all ends up as he failed to pick up the length and bounce and was knocked over. It was indeed a rare sight because the Indian skipper is very astute and measured against spin. In the first Test too, he was dismissed by Senuran Muthusamy, who is another left-arm spinner.

India are sitting pretty on top of the ICC World Test Championship with 160 points and have further chances to bolster their position. Before the match, Kohli also weighed in on the points system and said that away victories were more hard to come by and hence, should be given more recognition.

“If you’d have asked me to make the points table, I’d have asked for double the points for an away test win,” he said.

The skipper also said that Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are India’s first choice as spinners in Test cricket.

“Ashwin and Jadeja in red-ball cricket are going to be our first choices because they give you so much with the bat as well,” Kohli told reporters.

