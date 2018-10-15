Virat Kohli and boys beat the heat by enjoying the ice bath, Rahane explains how it helps - Watch

After a gruelling day on the field at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, the Indian players decided to rejuvenate and recover by taking ice baths. Taking the fans through the process was none other than trainer Shanker Basu who said that this ploy has been followed by the players for quite a while now, especially when they play in the sub-continent under the scorching sun.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted the video which read: “Behind the scenes: Recovery, the ice bath way. After a long, hot day on the field, how do some players recover and cool off? 🛁🛁”

Explaining the motive, Basu said that since the heat is very oppressing, it is a cool respite for the boys. He also said that Mayank Agarwal’s energy is infectious as the opener was seen taking an ice bath. Mayank said that it was really cold in the tub.

“The importance of ice bath, there have been many papers written on it and there are many modes of recovery. We have over a period of time fine-tuned a few things for our team. There are certain guys who never go for the ice bath while certain guys love it. It all depends on results. In the sub-continent, the ice bath does work,” Basu said.

The trainer then moved to where Ajinkya Rahane was taking an ice bath and Basu said: “Jinx is an unbelievably hardworking freak. He is after us (trainers). At times I have to stop him from working hard,” Basu said.

Explaining why he likes the ice bath, Rahane said: “When you come back after fielding for 90 overs, the ice bath helps in recovery. Basically, it helps maintain your body temperature and the stiffness goes. It helps in quick recovery and that is why I prefer the ice bath.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 09:32 IST