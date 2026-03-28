Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble’s relationship takes fresh turn nearly a decade after it became ‘untenable’, irreparable
Virat Kohli’s hug with Anil Kumble also caught attention on social media, given their shared past as captain and coach of the Indian team.
Virat Kohli shared a light moment with familiar faces ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The RCB stalwart was seen chatting with former teammates Dale Steyn and Anil Kumble, along with Abhinav Mukund, near the boundary rope just before the toss. For long-time RCB supporters, it was a throwback to earlier seasons and a reminder of the team’s journey over the years.
Kohli’s hug with Kumble grabbed attention on social media, mainly because of their past as captain and coach of the Indian team. Kumble had taken over as head coach in June 2016, but his stint lasted just a year.
The partnership began well, with India enjoying strong results in bilateral series, but things didn’t end smoothly. After the 2017 Champions Trophy, where India finished runners-up, Kumble stepped down from the role. At the time, reports of differences between him and Kohli had made headlines. It was understood that Kohli wasn’t fully in sync with Kumble’s methods, and there were discussions within the team about Kumble's strict approach to handling players.
"I am honoured by the confidence reposed in me by the CAC, in asking me to continue as Head Coach. The credit for the achievements of the last one year goes to the Captain, the entire team, coaching and support staff. Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my 'style' and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I have always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on," Kumble released a statement after stepping down as India head coach.
However, the latest interaction on Saturday suggested that both have moved on, as they shared a warm embrace on the field and were seen exchanging a brief, friendly chat.
The heartwarming exchange between Kohli and Steyn also went viral. The former South Africa pacer brought out an old India jersey with Kohli's name on the back and requested an autograph. Kohli, clearly amused and touched by the gesture, broke into a wide smile before signing it. The brief but memorable moment struck a chord with fans, adding a touch of nostalgia to the buildup of the much-anticipated season opener.
Meanwhile, RCB started their title defence by winning the toss as their skipper Rajat Patidar elected to bowl first against SRH at their home ground.
RCB opt to bowl first in season opener
Patidar struck a confident tone after winning the toss, stressing that the team is focused on starting fresh this season rather than dwelling on last year’s success, while also confirming a couple of new faces in the playing XI.
“We'll bowl first. Of course, there are a lot of positives from last year, but as we go into this season, we are not defending, we’ll try to be champions again in 2026. I think there are a lot of good players in the side and we have proper backups for every position. There’s a good support system and medical team as well. So yeah, everyone is fit and looking forward to this game. Thank you so much for supporting us over the years. We’ll try our best to put a second star on our jersey. There are two new faces - Jacob Duffy and Abhinandan Singh who are going to play their first match,” Patidar said at the toss.
RCB vs SRH Live Score IPL 2026
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Ishan Kishan kept things straightforward in his pre-match thoughts, highlighting the importance of sticking to basics while also acknowledging the absence of Pat Cummins and backing his teammates to step up.
“Feeling good because it’s our first game. We would have bowled first after winning the toss, but it looks like a fresh wicket. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter whether you’re batting first or bowling first, you just need to back your instincts. That will be the plan. Just trying to keep things simple. You don’t have to start doing something new just because it’s the IPL. The plans are clear with all the players, and we’ll just look to execute them well. Pat (Cummins) is one of the best bowlers in the team and in the IPL as well. Missing him makes a big difference. But I think everyone is in good touch, and it’s just about executing our plans. If we do that, we’ll be on the winning side. I think Salil (Arora) is one to watch. He’s been in very good touch, and I just want him to keep things simple, watch the ball and play his game,” Kishan said at the toss.