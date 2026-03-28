Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble’s relationship takes fresh turn nearly a decade after it became ‘untenable’, irreparable

Virat Kohli shared a light moment with familiar faces ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The RCB stalwart was seen chatting with former teammates Dale Steyn and Anil Kumble, along with Abhinav Mukund, near the boundary rope just before the toss. For long-time RCB supporters, it was a throwback to earlier seasons and a reminder of the team’s journey over the years. Virat Kohli hugs Anil Kumble ahead of SRH clash. (X Images) Kohli’s hug with Kumble grabbed attention on social media, mainly because of their past as captain and coach of the Indian team. Kumble had taken over as head coach in June 2016, but his stint lasted just a year. The partnership began well, with India enjoying strong results in bilateral series, but things didn’t end smoothly. After the 2017 Champions Trophy, where India finished runners-up, Kumble stepped down from the role. At the time, reports of differences between him and Kohli had made headlines. It was understood that Kohli wasn’t fully in sync with Kumble’s methods, and there were discussions within the team about Kumble's strict approach to handling players. "I am honoured by the confidence reposed in me by the CAC, in asking me to continue as Head Coach. The credit for the achievements of the last one year goes to the Captain, the entire team, coaching and support staff. Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my 'style' and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I have always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on," Kumble released a statement after stepping down as India head coach. However, the latest interaction on Saturday suggested that both have moved on, as they shared a warm embrace on the field and were seen exchanging a brief, friendly chat.

The heartwarming exchange between Kohli and Steyn also went viral. The former South Africa pacer brought out an old India jersey with Kohli's name on the back and requested an autograph. Kohli, clearly amused and touched by the gesture, broke into a wide smile before signing it. The brief but memorable moment struck a chord with fans, adding a touch of nostalgia to the buildup of the much-anticipated season opener.