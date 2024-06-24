Virat Kohli applauds fan for fantastic catch in IND vs AUS WC tie; Navjot Sidhu's commentary sums up priceless moment

With Rohit Sharma laying the platform for a massive total against Australia, the onus was on India's middle-order superstars to apply the finishing touches to the total of the Men In Blue at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Playing a crucial hand for the Asian giants, power-hitter Shivam Dube showcased his six-hitting prowess against Australia in match No.51 of the T20 World Cup. Kohli was all praise for the fan, who plucked the fantastic catch(Star Sports)

Dube's monstrous six also created a special Virat Kohli moment during the Super 8 encounter of the T20 World Cup. Going downtown against Australian spinner Adam Zampa, Dube smoked a gigantic six off the spinner in the 13th over of the Indian innings. Dube's brutal strike cleared the boundary, but the ball was pouched by a fan, who made a darting run to complete the catch. Watching the fielding heroics of the aficionado, Kohli applauded the fan for taking a sharp catch. Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu summed up the priceless moment on air.

Watch: Virat Kohli applauds fan's fantastic catch

Dube played an entertaining knock of 28 off 22 balls in the high-scoring contest between India and Australia. The batting all-rounder fired one six and two fours while Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 27 off just 17 balls. Pandya's late flourish powered India to 205-5 in the 20-over contest. Talking more about the Super 9 match, skipper Rohit smashed multiple records with his quick-fire knock of 92 off 41 balls against Australia. Rohit was dismissed by Mitchell Starc, who bowled his most expensive T20I over at the T20 World Cup.

Kohli equals Nehra's unwanted record

In a match where Rohit capped off a record-fest outing, former India skipper Kohli bagged his second T20 World Cup 2024 duck. Kohli was dismissed by pacer Josh Hazlewood as the batting icon notched up an unwanted feat in the T20 World Cup. Kohli became the second Indian to record two ducks in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. The dubious feat was first achieved by former India pacer Ashish Nehra in the 2010 edition of the T20 World Cup.