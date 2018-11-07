Today in New Delhi, India
Virat Kohli asks cricket fan to ‘leave India’, faces backlash on social media

Virat Kohli found himself at the receiving end of a lot of criticism over his ‘I don’t think you should live in India’ response to a cricket fan who called the skipper overrated.

Virat Kohli returns to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 4th ODI cricket match against West Indies.(AP)

Virat Kohli is no stranger to controversies after his on-field aggression has made news on multiple occasions. However, this time, the Indian cricket team skipper found himself at the receiving end of a major backlash on social media after he asked a cricket fan to ‘leave India’ after he said that he likes watching Australian and English batsmen more than the Indian ones.

In a video available on his newly released app, Kohli was reading out messages from his fans. Then, he read out a message which said - “Over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians.”

The message did not go down well with Kohli who answered - “I don’t think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me, but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

Kohli’s response has drawn a huge amount of criticism from social media users and here are some of the tweets -

