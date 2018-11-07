Virat Kohli asks cricket fan to ‘leave India’, faces backlash on social media

Virat Kohli is no stranger to controversies after his on-field aggression has made news on multiple occasions. However, this time, the Indian cricket team skipper found himself at the receiving end of a major backlash on social media after he asked a cricket fan to ‘leave India’ after he said that he likes watching Australian and English batsmen more than the Indian ones.

In a video available on his newly released app, Kohli was reading out messages from his fans. Then, he read out a message which said - “Over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians.”

Virat Kohli "I don't think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries" pic.twitter.com/YbPG97Auyn — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 6, 2018

The message did not go down well with Kohli who answered - “I don’t think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me, but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

Kohli’s response has drawn a huge amount of criticism from social media users and here are some of the tweets -

The latest blabbering by @imVkohli shouldn't be taken too seriously.

In the month of November, he tends to go off the rails.

This is nothing compared to what he said 2 years ago. 😲🤔😋 pic.twitter.com/WqElQmrohj — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) November 7, 2018

Unexpectedly churlish of Virat to go down this route. Millions from other countries idolise him. https://t.co/gw6ZAX3EFo — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 7, 2018

@imVkohli @ICC @CAComms @ECB_cricket isn't it our democracy and rights to love a player of our own choice. Just coz we are from India it doesn't mean we should hate other countries.

Can you make a video again and tell that other than Indians none should like our country? pic.twitter.com/JoUIQw4zkl — Anirudh karthik (@Anirudh_d_jack) November 7, 2018

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 18:59 IST