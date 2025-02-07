'Virat Kohli biggest cheerleader in Indian team': Former captain gets new name for dressing room act for Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli was the Indian team's all-format captain when 19-year-old Shubman Gill first joined the side for an overseas tour of New Zealand in the first half of 2019. After watching Gill practice closely for the first time in the lead-up to the ODI series, Kohli said he was nowhere as good as Gill was at the age of 19. Since then, Gill has gone from strength, demanding a place in all three formats of the Indian side and now rising to the leadership group - he was named vice-captain for the ODI series against England and also the Champions Trophy. Amidst all this, one thing remained constant; Kohli's support for Gill. Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami clapping for Shubman Gill

Cut to the first ODI against England in Nagpur on February 6, 2025. Kohli was not part of the XI. He was ruled out of the series opener due to a sore left knee. It was a major setback for India, but the injury was not that serious. Resting Kohli was more precautionary, keeping the Champions in mind. But that didn't stop the former captain from cheering from the dressing room. He was at his exuberant best when Gill was batting in full flow.

Gill played some fantastic shots in his 87-run knock that earned him the Player of the Match award, but one particular video went viral. It was on the last ball of the 24th over, bowled by Liam Livingstone. He tossed the ball up, and Gill judged it to perfection. He got a good ride in and used his lovely writs to play a delightful lofted extra cover drive that raced away to the boundary.

Kohli was mighty impressed. When cameras panned to the dressing room, an awestruck Kohli was seen clapping. The video went viral. "His biggest cheerleader in the team," wrote a fan referring to Kohli's fondness for Gill while sharing the clip.

Gill, who scored a clinical 87 in India's four-wicket victory against England in Nagpur, told Disney-Hotstar: "It's nothing serious. He (Kohli) was fine during yesterday's (Wednesday) practice, but he woke up with some swelling in his knee this morning (Thursday). He'll definitely be back for the second ODI."

The top-order batter said he did not get carried away while approaching his century, adding that he would have played the shot, which ultimately got him, even if he was in his 60s.

Jos Buttler took a diving catch at mid-on off Saqib Mahmood's bowling as Gill, trying to pace the innings, mistimed a shot to leave India at 235/6.

"No, I wasn't thinking about my century. I was focused on the field placements and played my shots accordingly. I wanted to dominate the bowler, and I would have played the same shot even if I was in my 60s," Gill said.

Gill, who usually opens the innings in ODIs, said he had no problem coming in at No.3 in the series against England.

"I play at No. 3 in Tests, so it wasn't a big adjustment. It's always a challenge at that position because you have to adapt to the game situation. If the team loses quick wickets, you need to play sensibly. If the team starts well, you need to carry the momentum. My approach was simple — play according to the situation."