Virat Kohli blasts Kuldeep Yadav after his lazy act costs India easy wicket: 'He didn't even bother...'

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand is witnessing several ebbs and flows, and the match is poised to be a cracking contest. In a high-stakes game, every little effort matters, and this is the main reason why Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli were left fuming at spinner Kuldeep Yadav, whose laziness cost Rohit Sharma and co an easy wicket. Virat Kohli was left fuming at Kuldeep Yadav after his lazy act cost the team an easy wicket. (Screengrabs - JioHotstar )

Had Kuldeep Yadav been on target and up to the task, India would have been able to see the back of Michael Bracewell. This would have resulted in India taking the sixth wicket and pegging the BlackCaps further back.

The incident happened on the second delivery of the 41st over. Michael Bracewell punched the ball towards backward point and ran for a single. However, the left-hander collided with Daryl Mitchell. Ravindra Jadeja picked up the ball and went for a direct hit at the non-striker's end.

However, the ball missed hitting the stumps. Jadeja and Virat Kohli were left fuming at Kuldeep Yadav, and the duo did not hesitate to express their feelings.

Kuldeep Yadav was left standing in his bowling stride and didn't bother to run back to collect the ball and take the bails off. This effort did not amuse Jadeja and Kohli, and the senior pros were not impressed.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop, who was on commentary then, said, "He did not bother to get behind the stumps. They were right. He was ball-watching."

This is not the first time Virat Kohli lost his cool at Kuldeep Yadav for not collecting the ball. Even in the semi-final against Australia, Rohit Sharma and Kohli were left fuming at the Indian spinner for not collecting the ball properly.

Indian spinners choke the Kiwi batters

New Zealand got off to a flying start after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Rachin Ravindra and Will Young put on 57 runs for the opening wicket. However, the introduction of spinners choked the Kiwis in the middle.

Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel did not let the BlackCaps attack in the middle overs, and the Indian team rose to the top.

Kuldeep Yadav got the much-needed breakthrough of Rachin Ravindra and this wicket resulted in the scoring rate coming down drastically.

Glenn Phillips tried to stitch a partnership with Daryl Mitchell, however, his innings was cut short by Varun.

This is the third consecutive Champions Trophy final for India, having earlier reached the summit clash of the 2013 and 2017 editions.