'Virat Kohli can smash a century even without hitting a six': Ex-India coach makes '100 percent' claim for T20 World Cup

India have played 13 T20Is since last year's T20 World Cup but Virat Kohli hasn't featured in any of them. While neither Virat nor the BCCI has gone on record to say anything yet, the internal belief is that Kohli has been phased out from India's T20I scheme of things with one eye of the future. Much like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in 2007, Kohli along with Rohit Sharma are being preserved for ODIs and Tests, while India's T20I unit will wear a much younger and fresher look. The emergence of Shubman Gill, impending return of Shreyas Iyer and the arrival of exciting youngsters such as Tilak Varma are further indications that the management is looking to invest more in the youth than fall back on veterans. Virat Kohli goes big in the nets.(PTI)

However, India's recent T20I series defeat to West Indies has raised a multitude of questions, far outnumbering the answers provided. With key regular players unavailable, and Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav being the sole experienced figures, numerous vulnerabilities have been laid bare, ranging from a shallow batting lineup to limited bowling choices. The scenario is poised for a complete transformation once the regulars make their comebacks – the likes of Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja. However, the underlying concern remains: despite having a 10-month window until the T20 World Cup commences in June next year, India's prospects seem gloomy in light of an inexperienced core.

Back in 2007, when Tendulkar and Dravid were excluded, the bunch of guys led by MS Dhoni, such as Robin Uthappa, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, and Rohit Sharma solidified their place, leaving little space for the seniors to make a return. But the same cannot be affirmed for the present Indian T20I unit. Given that batting is the area where the majority of the team's issues persist, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar asserts Kohli should undoubtedly be part of India's plans for the T20 World Cup next year in the Caribbean.

"100 percent. Just look at what he did in the previous World Cup. Those close matches – there were some edge-of-the-seat encounters where emotions run high and you know that this is a big-stage game where the eyes of the national are glued on you. One small mistake can make a difference. That's where you need players who have gone through those situations. At that point, it doesn't really matter what your strike-rate is or how you've done in the IPL. No, in a big game, you require big match players and he showed it," Bangar said on The Cricket Basu YouTube channel.

Kohli has his own style, power-hitting is not always key: Bangar

The ex-India opener rests his case by going no further back than last year's T20 World Cup, where Kohli was the highest scorer with 296 runs from 6 matches at an average of 98.66. Who can forget Kohli's epic knock of 82 not out against Pakistan, where he snatched victory for India from the jaws of defeat? Or his innings against Australia in Mohali, 2016? Despite questioning hovering over his strike-rate, Bangar feels Kohli's waiting game could be the need of the hour for India.

"Recall the India vs Pakistan game. Even for that matter, the quarterfinal between India and Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup. He has been doing it consistently. Everyone has their own style of making runs, and it's not mandatory to have six-hitters to win matches. Had it been the case, West Indies would have won all T20 World Cups. Kohli is a player who can smash a 100 without even hitting a six. If you don't have players who can soak in pressure, then you are asking for trouble," he added.

Incidentally, the innings Bangar is referring to here is Kohli's stunning 101 against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, one of his two centuries of the season where the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain clubbed 13 fours and just one six.

