Virat Kohli ends 2018 as highest international run-getter for third consecutive year

It has been a brilliant year for Virat Kohli and the Indiam cricket team skipper, with 2,653 runs in the current calendar year, recorded the highest runs by any batsmen. This was the third consecutive year where Kohli ended up as the highest run-getter after scoring 2,595 in 2016 and 2,818 runs in 2017.

Kohli top-scored in the three-match series against South Africa at the start of this year with 286 runs, before registering a record-hauling 593 runs in the contest against England in summer. In Australia, he did not start well but went on to score his 25th Test century en route to his patient score of 123 runs of 257 balls in Perth.

READ: Under-fire Kerry O’Keeffe pens open apology letter to Indian fans and players

Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap on Sunday as he equalled Sourav Ganguly’s record of 11 away Test wins as captain. Winning outside India has been an area of concern for Indian teams over the years, but first under Ganguly and now under Kohli, the team has looked to change their overseas record and the 137-run win at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground once again signalled that intent in this team under Kohli.

READ: Virat Kohli & Co equal 41-year-old record after MCG Test victory

India completed a 137-run victory over Australia in the third test after a rain-delayed start on day five at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy contested between the nations and take a 2-1 lead in the series into the fourth and final test in Sydney starting on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 19:40 IST