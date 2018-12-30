India vs Australia: Virat Kohli & Co equal 41-year-old record after MCG Test victory

The Indian cricket team bowlers needed only 4.3 overs on Sunday to claim a 137-run victory over Australia on the fifth day of the third cricket test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

World No. 1-ranked India has taken a 2-1 lead in the four-match series and retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

The home team resumed at 258 for eight after the morning session was wiped out by rain in their unlikely quest to hunt down a huge 399, which would have been a record fourth-innings chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

No team before had made more than 332 to win, and that was in 1928 by England.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3-82) and Bumrah (3-53) claimed three wickets each for India. Bumrah completed a memorable debut year in test cricket with 48 wickets in nine matches including nine wickets in the Melbourne test.

Thanks to the brilliant win, they became the first Indian team in 41 years to win two Test matches in a series against Australia in an away series. It was last witnessed in 1977-78 tour under the leadership of Bishan Singh Bedi.

India won the first Test in Adelaide by 31 runs with Australia bouncing back to claim the second in Perth by 146 runs. This win leaves India zeroing in on a first-ever series win in Australia with just the Sydney Test to go.

