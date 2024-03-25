Virat Kohli fan breaches security, clings on to him and touches feet before being chucked out in RCB vs PBKS IPL tie

Virat Kohli fever has once again hit Bengaluru. Anticipating a Kohli masterclass at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, a Virat fan escaped the clutches of security to meet his idol during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Touching Kohli's feet following his arrival at the match pitch, the die-hard fan capped off his unwanted appearance by giving the former Indian skipper a tight hug. The lesser-known fan interaction has become a major talking point on social media. The Virat Kohli fan touched the ex-RCB skipper's feet after breaching security (X-PTI)

Kohli recently made his return to competitive cricket after missing the entire Test series against Ben Stokes’ England. The 35-year-old skipped the England series due to personal reasons. Kohli, who enjoys a massive fan following, also had an awkward interaction with a fan when India squared off against Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I at the Holkar Stadium. The fan had also touched Kohli's feet before hugging the former India skipper. The Kohli fan was detained by the Madhya Pradesh police after the incident.

Fan breaches security to hug Virat Kohli in RCB's home game

Kohli scripts T20 history with sublime knock vs PBKS

Leading the batting charge of Faf du Plessis and Co. in match No.6 of the Indian Premier League 2024, Kohli looked in his element as the former India skipper smashed a quick-fire half-century against Punjab Kings. The former RCB skipper completed his 51st half-century in 31 balls to enter his name in the history books. The RCB icon registered his 100th fifty-plus score in the shortest format of the game during RCB's thrilling run chase of the 177-run target set by Shikhar Dhawan’s men.

Vintage Kohli guides RCB to first win of IPL 2024

The batting maestro is the first Indian batter to achieve the landmark feat in T20s. Kohli has joined legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle and Australia’s David Warner on an elite list. Gayle has 110 fifty-plus scores under his belt. Former Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Warner has achieved the same feat 109 times in his impressive career. Taking Sam Curran to the cleaners, run-machine Kohli creamed four boundaries in one single over. Batting at a strike rate of 157.14, Kohli played a match-winning knock of 77 off 49 balls as Bengaluru defeated Punjab by four wickets in the final-over thriller. RCB have taken the sixth spot after scoring their first points in the new season.