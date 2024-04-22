'Virat Kohli gave me good 10-15 minutes...': Riyan Parag reveals lesser-known conversation with ex-RCB skipper

Relishing success at his new batting position in the Indian Premier League season 2024, Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag opened up about his crucial interaction with Virat Kohli on Monday. Making a significant impact as a premier batter at the IPL 2024, Parag is one of the best uncapped Indian players in the current T20 roster. Parag and Kohli are top contenders for the Orange Cap this season (PTI)

Emerging as a leading candidate for the prestigious Orange Cap, Parag is set to spearhead the batting lineup of the Rajasthan Royals in match No.38 of the IPL 2024 against Mumbai Indians. Speaking ahead of RR's home game against Hardik Pandya's MI side, Parag recalled his chat with former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Kohli. Parag reached out to Kohli after the Indian batter was having a bad phase in the cash-rich league.

‘Kohli gave me a good 10-15 minutes…’

"In my second year, I was having a bad phase in the IPL. I was discussing with him on how to get out of that phase and how he used to handle similar situations, so I can learn from his experience as well. He gave me a good 10-15 minutes of his time and shared a few things with me, I think that really helped me,” Parag told Jio Cinema. Parag made his debut CSK at Sawai Mansingh Stadium back in 2019.

What Parag said about Rahul Dravid

It was a surreal moment for Parag when the Indian batter made his IPL debut against Chennai Super Kings with MS Dhoni behind the wicket. The RR star was a part of India's U-19 World Cup-winning side. Parag also learned a lot from India head coach Rahul Dravid. "I learnt a lot. Cricket-wise, we know he's (Dravid) one of the best in the business, one of the greatest cricketers of our time. Outside cricket, how we should conduct ourselves, get involved with the crowd, social media, and how to generally present ourselves outside of cricket, is something I learnt a lot about, from him," Parag said. The 22-year-old has scored 318 runs in seven games this season.