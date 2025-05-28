Virat Kohli goes berserk, jumps off his seat, then signals Anushka Sharma to cheer louder for RCB; she responds

When the popular belief was that Royal Challengers Bengaluru's chase would derail completely after Virat Kohli's dismissal, stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma stood up to send a reminder to the world about his abundance of potential with a heart-racing knock of 85 not out off 33 balls to ensure RCB a top-two finish. As soon as Jitesh deposited a gentle Ayush Badoni loosener on the stumps for a six - his sixth of the night - there was no stopping Virat Kohli in the dugout. He jumped from his seat and went berserk in a signature Khli-style pumped-up celebration. RCB had just pulled off one of the best runchases in the league to beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets and confirm their spot in Qualifier 1, where they would face table toppers Punjab Kings for a spot in this season's IPL final. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrating RCB's entry into IPL Qualifier 1

Not that Kohli needs a reason to celebrate his team's win, but he has plenty irrespective. Firstly, it was slightly unusual that despite getting well set, he was dismissed in the crunch situation of a big run chase. Secondly, the stakes were as high as they could get. A win would take RCB to the second spot and give two shots at reaching the final. And finally, LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi's failed attempt to run Jitesh Sharma out at the non-striker's end. It all culminated in a wild celebration from Kohli. He was well backed up by all-rounder Krunal Pandya.

After jumping, screaming and hugging teammates in the dugout, Kohli was also seen making gestures towards the stands where his wife Anushka Sharma was sitting in a possible attempt to egg her and the RCB fans on. When the cameras panned to the VIP box where Anushka and the RCB officials were sitting, the Bollywood actress was smiling and clapping.

Jitesh, Kohli star in RCB's memorable win

Kohli kickstarted the chase with four successive boundaries against Will O’Rourke in the second over after Phil Salt (30) had started the over with a crisp cover-driven boundary against the New Zealand fast bowler.

Despite Salt getting caught in the covers in the sixth over, Bengaluru finished the power play at a strong 66-1 with Kohli striking at better than run-a-ball.

Pant turned back to O’Rourke soon after the power play, and the fast bowler claimed the wickets of Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone off successive balls, which brought Lucknow back into the game.

Kohli raised his half-century off 27 balls with his 10th boundary when he hit Akash Singh through extra cover, but left Bengaluru at 123-4 in the 12th over when he sliced a catch to long-off.

But Mayank Agarwal (41 not out) and Sharma didn’t hold back with their aggressive batting and bludgeoned a 107-run stand off 45 balls to cruise their team home with eight balls to spare.

Agarwal smashed Akash Singh for three consecutive boundaries within the first five balls he faced, while Sharma smashed six sixes and eight fours in his blazing, unbeaten knock.

O’Rourke ended up with the most expensive bowling figures by a Lucknow bowler in the IPL when he finished with 2-74, conceding nine boundaries and four sixes.