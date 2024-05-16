'Virat Kohli has earned the right to bat wherever he wants': Finch, Paine debate over Kohli's position at T20 World Cup

If there is one debate bigger than Virat Kohli's strike-rate in the IPL 2024, it's where he is going to bat for India at the T20 World Cup. Would Kohli open or stick to his position at No. 3… that's the big question surrounding Indian cricket at the moment. The decision-makers, captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid and Kohli himself may have made up their mind, but until Rohit addresses the same ahead of India's pre-match press conference against Ireland, the suspense factor will linger on. Open or No. 3: Where do you want to see Virat Kohli bat at the T20 World Cup?(Getty)

Experts continue to have their say. Sourav Ganguly wants Kohli to open, whereas Suresh Raina wants him to stick to No. 3. But that's not it. The mystery hovering over Kohli's batting position has crossed shores and reached Australia, where Aaron Finch and one of Virat's fiercest rivals as captain, Tim Paine, debated over where Kohli should bat for India once the Men in Blue begin their T20 World Cup campaign. Starting off, Paine echoed the sentiments of Ganguly and many more who feel Kohli is best suited as opener, and that had he been part of the management, he would have made the call by now.

"I certainly would [have Kohli open]. I think Virat Kohli has earned the right to bat wherever he wants, particularly when he's in this kind of form. Virat is an experienced player and I'm sure they will be having conversations but whether he bats one, two or three will worry him too much. Having said that if I was the selection or coach in that team, I would want my best player, the best player in red-hot form, I would want him facing as many balls as possible so I'll try and slot him back at the top," Paine said on the 'Around the Wicket' podcast.

Finch differs

Paine's former Australia teammate Finch, however, had a different opinion. Putting his point of view by first reflecting on Kohli's much talked about strike rate this season – which by the way is a decent 155 – his best across all editions of the IPL, including 2016 – Finch reckons India would benefit if Virat was persisted with at No. 3. Despite not exactly setting the season on fire, Finch has backed Yashasvi Jaiswal to be Rohit's partner and the aggressor, meaning Kohli can do his thing at No. 3 and allow everyone else to flourish.

"There was so much talk around it at the start of the tournament. Will he be in the World Cup squad so to be able to put that aside and go out there and do his job… like you said striking at 155 is the highest he has struck in throughout his career so it's a great point. He is just a brilliant player. I love watching him play. The way that he dissects a run chase is extraordinary. But I would still keep him at 3," said Finch.

"I think the stability of him at 3 just creates an environment for everybody else around to play their natural game. And you've got Jaiswal who can hit them out of the park. He can give them a flyer. I am just not sure whether Virat and Rohit at the top would create that dynamic approach that you need in West Indies."