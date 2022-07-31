Home / Cricket / 'Virat has spoken to selectors. He would be available from...': Major update on Kohli's comeback to Team India - Report

cricket
Updated on Jul 31, 2022 11:12 AM IST
  • The former India captain was not named in the squad for three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, that takes place from August 18-22.
Virat Kohli(Action Images via Reuters)
ByHT Sports Desk

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the squad for three-match away ODI series against Zimbabwe, scheduled to take place from August 18-22. While Shikhar Dhawan continues to lead the side (Rohit Sharma given rest), first-team stars like KL Rahul and Virat Kohli remain absent. Rahul had issued a clarification on his official Twitter profile that his recovery was halted following a Covid-19 infection; however, the mystery over Kohli's absence still remained.

It was widely reported that Kohli could make a comeback to the team in the Zimbabwe ODIs, as the star batter continues to struggle with form. Since his return to international action following the 2022 Indian Premier League, Kohli has registered a highest score of 20 in six innings across all formats. The former India captain was rested for the West Indies tour, and according to news agency PTI, Kohli is likely to be seen next in action during the next month's Asia Cup.

Also read: 'I wanted to clarify a couple of things...': KL Rahul's detailed explanation for missing India's tour of Zimbabwe

"Virat had spoken to selectors that he would be available from the Asia Cup onwards. The first team players will hardly get rest from Asia Cup till end of World T20. Hence this is a two-week window after Windies tour when they can rest," a source told PTI.

Talking about comebacks, there have been a couple of old faces making a return to the national team after a long injury layoff. Off-spinner Washington Sundar, who has made a stellar start to his English county career with Lancashire is back in the squad along with seamer Deepak Chahar after successful completion of his rehabilitation following hamstring and back injuries.

Chahar has not played competitive cricket for five months now and also missed the 2022 IPL season.

All three ODIs of the series between India and Zimbabwe will take place at the Harare Sports Club. The Asia Cup begins four days after the Zimbabwe tour (August 27).

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

team india virat kohli
