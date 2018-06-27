Virat Kohli, India captain, on cusp of setting new mark in first T20 against Ireland

As India take on Ireland in the first T20 international of the two-match series in Dublin on Wednesday, Virat Kohli will eye breaking another batting record.

The India cricket team captain requires only 17 runs to become the fastest to complete 2000 T20I runs.

ALSO READ: Indian cricket team’s score of 16.1 very low: Yo-Yo test founder

The 29-year-old has so far amassed 1983 runs from 54 innings at 50.84 and sits fourth on the list of highest run-getters in T20 internationals.

New Zealand duo of Martin Guptill (2271 runs) and Brendon McCullum (2140) occupy the first two spots with Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik (1989) at third.

ALSO READ: Pakistan cricket team to continue playing home games in the UAE

Even if Kohli fails to reach the milestone on Wednesday, he has every chance of becoming the quickest to achieve the feat considering McCullum, who currently holds the record, did it in 66 innings.

The Delhi cricketer, who is currently ranked eighth in the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen, has 11 more innings to better McCullum’s feat.

ALSO READ: Kusal Perera helps Sri Lanka register historic win, level series against West Indies

After the T20 series against Ireland, India will play a three-match T20 series against England, starting July 3.

This will be followed by a three-match ODI series and a five-match Test series.

Considering Kohli doesn’t have a great record in England, the tour serves as a perfect opportunity for him to improve his numbers in the land of the Old Blighty.