Virat Kohli lookalikes flock to watch India star bat during Ranji Trophy match: ‘I've been keeping this beard for…’

The cricket scene in the national capital has been action-packed since Thursday as Virat Kohli made his much-awaited Ranji Trophy return for Delhi. The Arun Jaitley Stadium which is the venue for the action has been jam-packed as fans have flocked to the venue in Raj Ghat. On Day 2 of the match, everyone finally got to see Virat Kohli bat, but before that they were also entertained by his lookalike. Virat Kohli had his lookalikes in the venue during Delhi's Ranji Trophy match.(PTI)

Karan Kaushal, who is a passionate fan of the India batter and also shares an eerie resemblance to him, was present among the spectators. Speaking to ANI, he said, “I am thrilled to be here today, and I'm confident Kohli will score a hundred. People have been telling me for the last ten years that I look like him… I've been keeping this beard for only three years… I think he will stick to the basics, and we'll get to witness every shot from him today.”

But it looks like Kohli didn't live up to his lookalike's expectations, and Kaushal's prediction fell flat on his face. Kohli registered only six runs off 15 balls, before losing his wicket to pacer Himanshu Sangwan.

Meanwhile, another Kohli lookalike, who was present at the stadium, told ANI, “People confuse me with Virat Kohli, and it's always a fun experience but beyond that, I am really looking forward to seeing his signature cover drive today. I also believe that senior players participating in domestic cricket is crucial, it motivates young players and strengthens their overall game.”

According to ESPNCricinfo, Day 1 saw 15,000 fans attend the match. Meanwhile, during the Railways’ first innings, one fan also sneaked past security and reached Kohli to touch his feet. Security intervened and escorted the intruder off the field.

Despite Kohli's poor batting form, Delhi captain Ayush Badoni led his side from the front with a battling 77-ball 99-run knock. Delhi have already crossed Railways’ 241 first innings total and are building a lead.