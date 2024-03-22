 Virat Kohli's million-dollar moment with MS Dhoni during CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 game | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli's million-dollar moment with MS Dhoni during CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 game

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 22, 2024 08:56 PM IST

Half an hour into the IPL 2024 season opener, the talk on social media was a certain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni moment, which went absolutely viral.

The cynosure of the IPL 2024 opener on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, was Ruturaj Gaikwad being named as the MS Dhoni's captaincy successor at CSK and how the franchise would perform under the new leader. Yet, half an hour into the season opener, the talk on social media was a certain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni moment, which went absolutely viral.

Virat Kohli with MS Dhoni during IPL 2024 opener
Virat Kohli with MS Dhoni during IPL 2024 opener

Ahead of the match, Kohli, in a conversation on RCB Bold Diaries, admitted that he earns to catch up with Dhoni, saying that "it's been a long time".

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024

Moments after the match kicked off on Friday, where RCB opted to bat first on the sluggish Chepauk track after captain Faf du Plessis won the toss, social media was flooded with a Kohli-Dhoni moment from the match. In the picture, Kohli has his hands around Dhoni's shoulders, having a word with him, while the former CSK captain is all smiles.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar's stunning Ruturaj Gaikwad prediction comes true; AB de Villiers calls Dhoni's CSK move ‘huge mistake’

In the match, Du Plessis singled-handedly took RCB off to a brisk start, smashing 35 runs off 23 balls, laced with eight boundaries as Chennai fast bowlers looked in absolute disarray against the former South Africa cricketer. Kohli, who had faced just two deliveries in that opening stand of 41 runs, was elated as Du Plessis' aggressive start in the powerplay.

CSK, however, crawled back with Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman striking twice in the fifth over as he dismissed Du Plessis and then Rajat Patidar for a duck. Deepak Chahar reduced RCB to three down in the final over of the powerplay as he dismissed Glenn Maxwell for a duck as well.

Kohli looked to take charge after the top-order collapse, but Rahman struck for the third time in the match, post the strategic time-out as he was dismissed for just 21 off 20 balls. En route, he completed the milestone of 12000 runs in T20 cricket. He became the first-ever Indian to the mark and sixth overall.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Virat Kohli's million-dollar moment with MS Dhoni during CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 game
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On