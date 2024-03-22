Virat Kohli's million-dollar moment with MS Dhoni during CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 game

The cynosure of the IPL 2024 opener on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, was Ruturaj Gaikwad being named as the MS Dhoni's captaincy successor at CSK and how the franchise would perform under the new leader. Yet, half an hour into the season opener, the talk on social media was a certain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni moment, which went absolutely viral. Virat Kohli with MS Dhoni during IPL 2024 opener

Ahead of the match, Kohli, in a conversation on RCB Bold Diaries, admitted that he earns to catch up with Dhoni, saying that "it's been a long time".

Moments after the match kicked off on Friday, where RCB opted to bat first on the sluggish Chepauk track after captain Faf du Plessis won the toss, social media was flooded with a Kohli-Dhoni moment from the match. In the picture, Kohli has his hands around Dhoni's shoulders, having a word with him, while the former CSK captain is all smiles.

In the match, Du Plessis singled-handedly took RCB off to a brisk start, smashing 35 runs off 23 balls, laced with eight boundaries as Chennai fast bowlers looked in absolute disarray against the former South Africa cricketer. Kohli, who had faced just two deliveries in that opening stand of 41 runs, was elated as Du Plessis' aggressive start in the powerplay.

CSK, however, crawled back with Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman striking twice in the fifth over as he dismissed Du Plessis and then Rajat Patidar for a duck. Deepak Chahar reduced RCB to three down in the final over of the powerplay as he dismissed Glenn Maxwell for a duck as well.

Kohli looked to take charge after the top-order collapse, but Rahman struck for the third time in the match, post the strategic time-out as he was dismissed for just 21 off 20 balls. En route, he completed the milestone of 12000 runs in T20 cricket. He became the first-ever Indian to the mark and sixth overall.