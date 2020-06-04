Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma - who is better white-ball cricketer? Former Australia cricketer makes his pick

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli and opening batsman Rohit Sharma are regarded as two of the best batsmen in the world at the moment. Both the cricketers have achieved several milestones in their respective careers. Kohli has registered 27 Test hundreds and 43 ODI tons, and with 70 international centuries at the age of 30, fans and cricketing pundits continue to debate whether he will be able to surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s feat of 100 international centuries in his career.

Rohit, meanwhile, is the only player to register three double centuries in ODIs, and every time he crosses the 100-run mark in a limited-overs game, fans start wondering if it will be his 4th double hundred. Several former cricketers, including Australia’s spin maestro Brad Hogg, have also picked Rohit as the player who could become the first player to score a double ton in T20Is.

With so many achievements in their careers already, cricketing fans continue to debate who is the better cricketer among Rohit and Virat in limited-overs cricket.

Hogg, in a Youtube video on his official channel, was asked the same question by a fan. In his reply, the former left-arm bowler said: “Well, Virat Kohli, because he’s more consistent when India have the big run chases. When India are batting second, he stands up and delivers.”

Hogg, though, added that you cannot compare Kohli with Rohit, as both the players have different roles in the team.

“But you really cannot compare the two as they have different roles. Rohit’s role is to be aggressive against the new ball bowlers when field restrictions are at their least and Virat’s role is to bat through the innings and make sure he’s there at the end, so they complement each other,” he said.