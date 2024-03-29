 Virat Kohli overtakes MS Dhoni in star-studded IPL list, surpasses Gayle for new RCB record during unbeaten 83 vs KKR | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Virat Kohli overtakes MS Dhoni in star-studded IPL list, surpasses Gayle for new RCB record during unbeaten 83 vs KKR

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 29, 2024 09:23 PM IST

Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap as he remained unbeaten on 83 in the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

Virat Kohli produced a batting masterclass on Friday, as he carried the bat in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru great smashed the bowlers all around the mark, ending his innings at an unbeaten 83 in 59 balls, with four fours and as many sixes to his name.

Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders(PTI)
Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders(PTI)

The former RCB captain had returned to run-scoring in the side's previous match against the Punjab Kings, when he produced a match-winning knock of 77 off just 49 balls. He carried the momentum against the Knight Riders on Friday, making a blistering start to the innings despite captain Faf du Plessis' early dismissal.

RCB vs KKR Live Updates

His incredible flick shot for six against Mitchell Starc in the Powerplay set the tone for RCB's innings, as he picked up boundaries at will to help steer the side to 61/1 in the first six overs. Kohli's innings, however, slowed down during the middle phase of the innings as Bengaluru lost wickets at regular intervals.

During his knock, Kohli also also went past his former Indian captain and Chennai Super Kings legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the list for most sixes in the tournament's history. Dhoni stood fourth with 240 sixes to his name; Kohli, meanwhile, with his four maximums throughout his innings, now currently stands fourth with 241 sixes in IPL.

Here's the list for most sixes in IPL (* denotes currently active cricketers in IPL):

  • Chris Gayle - 357
  • Rohit Sharma - 261*
  • AB de Villiers - 251
  • Virat Kohli - 241*
  • MS Dhoni - 239*

Additionally, Kohli also became the player with most sixes for RCB in the franchise's history. He surpassed Gayle for the feat; Kohli is the only player in the league to have played for only one franchise since the tournament's inception in 2008, meaning all 241 of his sixes came for the RCB. Here's the list of highest six-hitters for RCB:

  • Virat Kohli - 241*
  • Chris Gayle - 239
  • AB de Villiers - 238
  • Glenn Maxwell - 67
  • Faf du Plessis - 50

RCB end at 182/6

Thanks to Kohli's impressive knock, the Royal Challengers ended their innings at 182/6; while Cameron Green ((33) and Glenn Maxwell (28) also made significant contributions in the innings, Dinesh Karthik provided the final flourish as he smashed three sixes, remaining unbeaten for 20 off just 8 balls.

