Virat Kohli pens heartfelt note on Father's Day, recalls a life-changing moment: ‘If you’re good enough, you…’

India batting maestro Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note for his late father on the special occasion of Father's Day. The star batter, who recently fulfilled his dream of winning an IPL trophy with RCB, is currently on a break from cricket after retiring from the Test format. Kohli, 37, lost his father when he was just 18. He received the heartbreaking news while he was taking part in the Ranji Trophy match. Virat Kohli posted a note on Father's Day.(AFP and Instagram)

His father, Prem Kohli, passed away from a heart attack in the early hours of December 19, delivering a devastating blow to the young cricketer. At the time, Kohli was unbeaten on 40, but instead of stepping away, he chose to return to the field the following day to support his team, which was up against a strong Karnataka attack. Rising above his immense personal tragedy, Kohli batted with remarkable concentration and resolve — a moment that came to symbolise his mental toughness and character.

On Father's Day, Kohli opened up about a key life lesson from his father that played a major role in shaping him into the person he is today.

"He taught me to never rely on shortcuts or influence — because if you truly have it in you, hard work will show it. And if you don’t have the will to work for it, then maybe you don’t deserve it yet," he wrote on Instagram.

The former India captain opened up about a moment when his father chose not to take the easy route for him — a decision that profoundly influenced his life today.

"When I was offered an easier path once, he refused it for me. With calm conviction, he said, “If you’re good enough, you’ll find your way. And if not, it’s better to know that early.” That one moment shaped how I live, work, and show up in the world. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers whose quiet strength becomes our lifelong compass," he concluded.

Virat Kohli bids adiue from Test cricket

Meanwhile, Kohli, who scored 9,230 Test runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85, announced his retirement from the format last month which shocked the cricketing world. Since making his debut in 2011, Kohli struck 30 hundreds and 31 fifties with a highest score of 254 not out, mainly batting at number four in the order.