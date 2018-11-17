Virat Kohli poses with fans after India touch down in Australia

India skipper Virat Kohli took time out of his busy scheduled to pose with few lucky cricket fans after landing in Australia for the team team’s month and a half long tour.

Following a session in the gym with few of his teammates, Kohli was seen posing for the shutterbugs with some fans in Brisbane —the venue of the first T20I between the two teams.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the pictures on social media and their post read: “Always has time for his fans! #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli poses for a few pics here in Brisbane”.

Before leaving for Australia, skipper Kohli had thrown down the gauntlet for the batsmen to perform in one of the toughest conditions in the world. Kohli felt that the batsmen need to step up and be counted as the bowlers have already shown that they are more than capable of picking 20 wickets in a Test match.

“We are focused on how the batsmen can bat well together and not just individually. Bowlers are in a good space and after a long time we have an attack which is capable of picking 20 wickets,” Kohli told reporters in Mumbai.

“If we look at the England tour, apart from Lord’s, we didn’t get bundled out in a Test . We batted well in patches through the series. But when we don’t bat well as a team, we fall down and lose and mentally it takes a toll on you.”

“From the last time we went there (to Australia), fitness levels of the bowlers are surely up, which is the most important factor in Australia. The pitches can get boring at times, the Kookaburra doesn’t do much. So, it is about maintaining the pace with which you start your day,” he added.

