Virat Kohli pumped after India's epic Oval win, reserves special mention for India star, gets quick and classy response

When India's Test squad for the series against England was announced sans Virat Kohli, an emptiness descended upon many hearts. It was the first time in 11 years that an Indian Test team in England would not feature Kohli. Just 12 days prior, Kohli had announced his retirement from Test cricket, and not having him, especially after Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, too, were gone, only increased the workload on young Shubman Gill and his Indian team. Virat Kohli is all of us right now(AFP)

Almost 45 days later, his fans may still miss Kohli, but takers of the Indian cricket team don't, as without him, Gill's young brigade has managed to successfully level the first-ever Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2 when no one gave them a chance. Under Kohli, India had taken a 2-1 lead the last time they toured England for a Test series in 2021, but since the final match had to be moved from Manchester to Edgbaston the next year, by when Virat had given up Test captaincy, England won in Birmingham to level the series 2-2. So, technically, Gill becomes the first Indian captain since Rahul Dravid to lead India through an entire Test series in England and not lose it.

His appearances on social media may have significantly reduced, but even Kohli couldn't stop himself from hailing India's epic win against England at the Oval. Chasing 374 to win, England were in complete control of the innings at 301, with Harry Brook and Joe Root well set, but from there, India sparked a bowling comeback – one that will be remembered for the ages – with Mohammed Siraj leading the charge with a five-wicket haul, his second of the series. Siraj, who made his India debut under Kohli back in 2017, was at the receiving end of some sweet praise from India's most successful Test captain.

"Great win by Team India. Resilience and determination from Siraj and Prasidh have given us this phenomenal victory. Special mention to Siraj, who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him," Kohli posted on X.

Kohli's take on Siraj's effort echoes that of every Indian cricket fan and player. The only Indian pacer to have played all five Tests, Siraj has proven himself to be an absolute workhorse. While India has meticulously managed Jasprit Bumrah's workload, the only two Test matches India won in his absence were those where Siraj delivered standout five-wicket hauls. Not only did Siraj emerge as the leading wicket-taker of the series with 22 scalps, but he also bowled the maximum overs, featuring 185 and three balls. That's a total of 1113 balls bowled. Incredible from a fast bowler.

Siraj replies

Siraj was quick to respond to Kohli's post, replying: "Thank you bhaiya for 'Believe'ing in me."

The Indian pacer has had his fair share of heartbreaks in this series. Siraj was the last man out for India at Lord's where the team fell short by 22 runs and remained crestfallen for the longest time. Then, when Harry Brook was batting on 19 on Day 4, Siraj took a catch, but his feet touched the boundary cushions. Call him unlucky if you will, but Siraj channelled all that disappointment into performance, finishing with 5/104 in the second innings to go with 4/86. True champion. Deserves every bit of that respect from Kohli.