Virat Kohli's Ranchi masterclass leaves no room for debate, India coach puts rumours to rest: ‘There are no questions’

Virat Kohli returned to the Indian colours with a bang, rolling back the years with a vintage century that showcased flashes of his prime, as the South African bowlers faced the wrath of it on Sunday. The 37-year-old looked sharp both physically and mentally, silencing all the non-committal chatter with a composed 135 that set up India’s win in the series opener. Virat Kohli scored a brilliant century in Ranchi.(AFP)

He showed his intent early, mixing aggression with control as he launched a couple of powerful sixes to put the bowlers under immediate pressure. Once settled, he shifted gears smoothly, rotating the strike with ease and finding boundaries at regular intervals, ensuring the scoreboard kept ticking and India stayed in command.

After India’s victory in the first ODI, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak lauded Kohli’s superb 135, calling it an “outstanding knock” and praising the composure and responsibility he showed throughout the innings. Addressing concerns about Kohli’s back, Kotak added that, as far as he knows, everything is fine and there was no real reason for any undue worry.

Speaking during the pre-match presser, Kotak said, "It was an outstanding knock, obviously. he batted really well. He is a thoroughly outstanding player, and he took responsibility, and the way he batted was very good. I think back is okay (question on physios checking on his back). I mean, as much as I know, he is fine. I do not know why we actually need to look at all this."

Also Read - KL Rahul reveals Harshit Rana's first impression in dressing room after his brilliance vs Proteas: ‘That is what India…’

The 37-year-old hammered 11 fours and 7 sixes in a stunning display that proved his reflexes remain razor-sharp despite featuring in just one format. His knock also quietened the lingering doubts about his commitment and long-term plans, especially since Kohli had previously expressed his desire to stay fit, play in the 2027 World Cup, and win it.

“No questions about Virat Kohli's future”

Kotak also addressed questions about Kohli’s future, brushing aside any speculation. He highlighted the former skipper's exceptional form and elite fitness levels, insisting there is absolutely no reason to doubt his longevity.

"The way he's batting, he's just brilliant, man. I wouldn't really. The way he is performing, the way his fitness is, there are no questions about anything," he added.

The batting coach continued shutting down any talks about Rohit Sharma and Virat's long-term future, saying that the team just "enjoys during their practices" and both stalwarts are still performing well and sharing their experiences with youngsters.