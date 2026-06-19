Virat Kohli retirement fears dismissed as RCB CEO promises four-year IPL commitment

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have become inseparable names in IPL history. The batting legend remains the only player to have featured in all 19 seasons of the tournament for a single franchise since the league's inception. Kohli has also made it clear on several occasions that he has no plans to switch teams and wants to finish his IPL career with RCB. The last two seasons have finally delivered the success that the franchise and its fans waited years for. RCB ended their long title drought by winning their maiden IPL trophy in 2025, fulfilling Kohli's dream after years of heartbreak. They followed it up by defending their title this year, becoming only the third team after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to win back-to-back IPL championships. It marked a historic period for both Kohli and the Bengaluru franchise. Virat Kohli was RCB's best batter in the IPL 2026 title triumph. (PTI)

RCB's CEO Rajesh Menon highlighted the deep connection between the franchise and its biggest icon. Menon acknowledged Kohli's unmatched contribution over the years and suggested that the bond between the two could extend beyond his playing career.

"RCB and Virat are different sides of the same coin," Rajesh Menon told CNBC TV18. “He has been the constant factor for RCB throughout. We have not seen him not being part of RCB even if he moves out of his cricketing career. We have to figure out.”

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Virat Kohli at RCB for next four years Menon also backed Kohli to continue playing at RCB for the next four years, pointing towards his fitness, hunger and impact despite being in the latter stages of his career. He highlighted Kohli's energy and performances in the latest IPL season as proof that the veteran batter still has plenty to offer.

"That said, next three-four years, am sure he'll be playing…for at least four years. He is fit, the hunger never dies. You saw him this IPL season bring on the energy, runs, attitude….everything was there. Three-four years, absolutely no problem." he added.

The next IPL season will mark the final year of the current cycle, and there is unlikely to be any doubt over RCB retaining Kohli if he decides to continue playing for another season. The veteran batter remains at the top of his game and was once again RCB's leading run-scorer in IPL 2026. Kohli amassed 675 runs at a strike rate of 165.84, his best-ever strike rate in a single IPL season. He saved one of his finest knocks for the biggest occasion, smashing an unbeaten 75 in the final to help RCB secure back-to-back titles and create history.