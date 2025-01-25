Virat Kohli reunites with ex-India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, returns to training ahead of much-awaited Ranji comeback

Team India's batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, returned to nets on Saturday as he prepares for a return to domestic cricket. Kohli confirmed his availability for Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Railways, scheduled to be played between January 30-February 2. The game will mark Kohli's return to domestic first-class cricket after over 12 years, having last played for Delhi in 2012. Virat Kohli returned to training on Saturday(X)

Kohli was seen practicing in Mumbai alongside India's former batting coach, Sanjay Bangar. A video of the practice session, where Kohli could be seen receiving throwdowns, circulated on social media on Saturday.

The 36-year-old has been enduring a rough patch with the bat over the past few months. Kohli scored only 190 runs across five Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, which also included a century in Perth. India faced a 3-1 defeat in the series, with Kohli's similar dismissals throughout the five matches drawing scrutiny.

Kohli struggled with form ever since his return to action in Test cricket following the T20 World Cup triumph last year. He failed to score a single half-century across five home Tests between August and October (against Bangladesh and New Zealand). Kohli's highest score during home Tests was an unbeaten 47, and despite a century in the first Test in Perth against Australia, the star batter failed to capitalise on the momentum.

Following the series, BCCI mandated India's international stars to remain available for Ranji selection. As India's premier first-class tournament returned following the Vijay Hazare Trophy this month, a host of Team India stars – including captain Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer (all for Mumbai), Ravindra Jadeja (Saurashtra), Rishabh Pant (Delhi) and Shubman Gill (Punjab) – took part.

Kohli wasn't available for selection for Delhi's match due to neck sprain, but confirmed availability for the game against Railways on January 30.

The India batter will return to international action during the ODI series against England, which begins February 6. Kohli will be aiming to regain form during the series, which precedes the all-important Champions Trophy, starting from February 19.