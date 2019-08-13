Virat Kohli reveals mantra of life, captaining India and why he feels blessed

cricket

India’s World Cup campaign ended with heartbreak and the forlorn look on captain Virat Kohli’s face screamed out the sentiments of his side and the dressing room. However, right through the campaign, the skipper looked to be in cheerful spirits. Well, the camera loves Kohli and the many expressions he has to offer, but during the World Cup, a relaxed, smiling skipper looked to be at ease and that reflected in several decisions he took on the field.

In the T20I, Kohli broke into a jig, grooving to the calypso beat and during the second ODI, he coerced Chris Gayle to join him as they shook a leg when the Jamaican went past Brian Lara’s record.

And the captain believes that he is in good headspace and wants to enjoy the game. He also conceded that he was tired when he was batting on 65, but, well, when the music was amped, he had no excuses to put on a show.

“I am enjoying myself on the cricket field. I don’t let myself get into a typical mould where I have to restrain myself as I am the captain of the team. We have been blessed to represent India and thus it’s important to enjoy the life. We should dance whenever there is music played and enjoy with the opposition players as well. Right now, I am in a very happy space in my life and that’s why I start dancing whenever I get the opportunity,” Kohli said on Chahal TV.

After a barren spell of 11 innings, Kohli got to a century and the fiery celebrations were back - a leap, a fist pump, and thumping his name on the back of his jersey - they were back as the captain, amid all the reports of a rift, wanted to make sure he is scoring runs and is in charge.

He prides himself on consistency and leaving it all out on the field and hence, when asked about the unnerving consistency, Kohli said: “My mindset is quite simple. I want to contribute to the team in whichever way possible. Whether it’s a catch or a run-out, I want to give my 100 per cent.

“I think every player should have a disciplined lifestyle so that he can give his 100 per cent on the field. If you are not giving your 100 per cent, I don’t think you are doing justice to the team,” he added.

