Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant ignored; no SA stars in XI as 6 Indians make ICC’s Rohit Sharma-led T20WC Team of Tournament

India finally ended their ICC trophy drought on Saturday, defeating South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Bridgetown. Before Saturday, India last won an ICC title in 2013, and went through plenty of heartbreaks in the following years. India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the T20 World Cup.(REUTERS)

This was Rohit Sharma's third successive ICC final as India skipper, and this time the result was different as he didn't have to settle for a runners-up finish.

After the final, the ICC also released their team of the tournament and unsurprisingly it had six players from Team India. Rohit was the obvious choice to open, alongwith in-form Afghan star Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Rohit had a huge impact throughout the tournament, smacking 257 runs at an average of 36.71 and 156.7 strike rate. Meanwhile, he also bagged three half-centuries. On the other hand, Gurbaz registered 281 runs, with an average of 35.12 and 124.33 strike rate, and three fifties.

The ICC slotted Nicholas Pooran in the no. 3 spot, followed by India's Suryakumar Yadav and Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Hardik Pandya, who silenced his critics, occupies no. 6, and his countryman Axar Patel has been placed at no. 7. The tailenders consist of Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Anrich Nortje as the 12th man.

Here is the ICC team of the tournament for the T20 World Cup 2024:

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Top order: Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi

12th man: Anrich Nortje

Defending a target of 177 runs, India restricted South Africa to 169/8 in 20 overs, winning the final by seven runs. Hardik Pandya took three wickets, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh returned with figures of 2/18 and 2/20 respectively. Initially, Virat Kohli smacked 76 runs off 59 balls, as India posted 176/7 in 20 overs.