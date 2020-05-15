Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma could remain stranded in Mumbai when India return to training, says BCCI official

cricket

As Indian cricket team gets ready to come out of nearly two-month nationwide lockdown to resume outdoor training, there is a doubt that senior team members - skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma could not join them. As per reports, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could allow the players to return to training by next week, after the government announces easing down of nationwide restrictions due to Covid-19. But Kohli, and Rohit, who stay in the pandemic-stricken Mumbai, might still have to stay inside their homes, as tough restrictions are still expected to remain in the city.

Speaking in an interview to news agency AFP, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said: “For players like Kohli and Rohit, the restrictions are there in Mumbai and might stay.”

The BCCI official further added that after the easing down of lockdown, the players might return for “some skill-based training” outdoors in several parts of the country.

He further added that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore is being prepared to carry out the post-lockdown plan for the players, so that it can be adapted according to the restrictions in place.

“As of now we are working, given the lockdown restrictions, through apps and online modes. The coaches and support staff are regularly in touch with the players,” said Dhumal. “Everybody would be keen to hit the ground and the idea is whenever we are ready for cricket to resume, they (the players) are able to give their 100 percent.”

India are scheduled to play a series against Sri Lanka in July, but it is expected to be called off.

