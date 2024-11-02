Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma can't hold back after Yashasvi Jaiswal's wild throw nearly hits Sarfaraz Khan: 'Read his lips'

Yashasvi Jaiswal made Indian captain Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli giggle with a wild throw during day 2 of the third Test match against New Zealand. The Indian fielders were on their toes after the hosts took a 28-run lead after the first innings and put the pressure on the New Zealand batters, with spinners taking the onus on themselves to get the job done. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma giggled after Yashasvi Jaiswal's wild throw nearly hits Sarfaraz Khan(X Image)

Rohit and Co. entered the field with high intensity in the quest to pin New Zealand down in the second innings. They did manage to take early wickets and gained an upper hand. Akash Deep bamboozled skipper Tom Latham while the spin trinity claimed a wicket each as New Zealand were four down for 94.

Meanwhile, the 26th over of the innings witnessed a light moment in the game when Jaiswal's throw from deep mid-wicket nearly struck Sarfaraz, leaving Rohit and Kohli giggling on the field.

Shubman, Pant rescue India in first innings

Earlier, Shubman Gill (90) stitched a crucial 96-run stand for the fifth wicket with wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant (60) and rescued India from a tricky stage. Gill survived a reprieve on 45 by substitute fielder Mark Chapman, who failed to hang on to a high catch off Phillips' bowling while running in from long-on.

Gill reached his fifty with a single and Pant kept up the attack with regular boundaries to raise his half-ton in 36 balls.

Washington Sundar also played a crucial cameo lower down the order with an unbeaten 38-run knock off 36 balls, which helped India overtake New Zealand's first innings score and claimed a crucial 28-run lead.

Ajaz Patel led the New Zealand bowling attack in the first inning. The Kiwi spinner picked up five wickets and gave 103 runs. Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips and Ish Sodhi also picked one wicket each in their respective spells.