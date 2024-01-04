Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma reserve heartfelt gesture for retiring Dean Elgar after India's victory in 2nd Test vs SA

In a bizarre turn of events in Newlands, India clinched a seven-wicket triumph over South Africa in just two days, successfully chasing down a modest target of 79 in the second Test to even the series at 1-1. The match reached its conclusion within five sessions as India concluded their second innings at 80 for three after the Proteas put 176; they were bowled out for merely 55 in the first innings, and India had scored 153 in reply. While Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten at 16 and Shreyas Iyer at 4, the dismissals included Yashasvi Jaiswal (28), Shubman Gill (10), and Virat Kohli (12). Dean Elgar of South Africa, left, and Virat Kohli of India after India won the second test match against South Africa by 7 wickets in Cape Town(AP)

The efficiency of India's victory has drawn attention to the Newlands pitch, with the entire match unfolding in just 642 balls. This marks the shortest-ever Test match with a decisive winner, surpassing Australia's 1932 triumph over South Africa, which took 656 balls. But while the pitch conditions would certainly be a burning topic following the Test, another major talking point from the Cape Town game was the retirement of Dean Elgar.

The Proteas opener, who also stood as interim captain in his farewell Test, was named the joint player of the series alongside Jasprit Bumrah. Following the conclusion of the Test, he was also at the receiving end of a heartfelt gesture from two of India's stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While Kohli presented his jersey after the game, Rohit handed Elgar a jersey signed by the squad during the presentation ceremony.

Elgar had led South Africa at Newlands in the absence of the injured Temba Bavuma. “I would have liked to do more in this test, but I am still proud of my performance in Centurion,” said Elgar, who scored 185 in the first innings there.

“These were some really tough conditions. The first innings killed us with the bat. India bowled very well and used the conditions perfectly. A three-test series would have been fantastic."

This was India's first drawn Test series in South Africa since 2010/11 when an MS Dhoni-led side had secured a similar scoreline. The Cape Town Test also went down in cricketing history as the shortest Test with a result.