Virat Kohli’s Mohali heroics leave Royal Challengers Bangalore coaching staff in awe

cricket

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:39 IST

Former Australian cricketer and newly appointed Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich has heaped praise on India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli, saying the record of the batsman speaks for him and his contribution as a team player is well documented.

“His (Kohli) records speak for him. I have a huge amount of respect for what he has achieved not only as a player but also as the captain of India,” Katich told IANS.

“What I really like about him is the fact that he is super competitive, because that’s exactly what I am like and I love that,” he added.

On Wednesday evening, Kohli once again showed his true class as he played an unbeaten 72-run knock while driving India to a commanding seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second T20I match in Mohali. In the process, he also surpassed his teammate Rohit Sharma to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is. He is currently the only batsman in the world to average above 50 in all the three formats of the game.

Katich also recalled the hundred which Kohli scored at Perth in the third Test of the four-match series in December last year and said that that innings by the Indian skipper was one of the best centuries he has ever seen.

However, despite Kohli’s brilliant 123 in the first innings, India lost the match by 146 runs.

“I had the pleasure of watching him score a hundred at Perth last year in the Test series at what was like an old WACA wicket. It was one of the best Test hundreds I have seen,” said Katich who will work closely with Kohli at RCB.

Meanwhile, Mike Hesson, who has been appointed as RCB Director, Cricket Operations, also lavished praise on Kohli and said: “He is as good as they get in world cricket.”

“Last night, we saw another example of what an amazing player he is. He is a fine leader who leads with real spirit and passion,” he told IANS.

The trio of Kohli, Katich and Hesson, would be working together from next IPL with a hope to change the fortunes of RCB, who have so far not been able to perform on expected lines in the cash-rich league.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 15:34 IST