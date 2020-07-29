Virat Kohli’s photo on top of a tree goes viral; Irfan Pathan asks a valid question

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli may not be able to wield the willow because of the situation in Mumbai due to Covid-19 pandemic but the right-hander is making most of his time off by reminiscing about his childhood memories. In his recent social media post, the Indian captain was seen on top of a tree, which he used to do often in his childhood.

“Throwback to when you could just climb up a tree and chill,” Kohli’s caption read to a photo in which he can be seen relaxing on top of a tree.

Kohli’s post grabbed eyeballs immediately attracting reactions from the likes of former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

A curious Irfan asked whether Kohli was trying to watch a cricket match from up there. “Trying to watch the game buddy;)?” wrote Irfan.

Kohli has been out of action for about four months now. Because of being in Mumbai, he has not been able to start outdoor training like some of his teammates and will have to wait for the pandemic situation to get better to set the ball rolling.

Kohli, however, has been pretty active on social media. In his recent with teammate Mayank Agarwal on BCCI.tv, Kohli talked about the importance of watching the ball from the bowler’s hand.

“I analyse everything about the bowler. If he had bowled a certain kind of delivery what was his body language at that time, was something different from his run-up or something was different with his wrist. Is he holding the ball in a different way? I have done that many times,” said Indian skipper during the candid chat with Mayank.

“And that’s a very amazing feeling when the bowler bowls where you had thought and then you smash it out of the park. Also for that, you need to be aware of what might he bring. When you are too focused on your fears you cannot notice anything you are just worried about ‘out nahi hona’. But when you are ready the fear goes away and you think how can I make the use of what best in front of me to come on top in this situation,” he added.