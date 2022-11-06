Virat Kohli's priceless two-word response to Suryakumar Yadav's 'no better feeling' post on Instagram goes viral

Team India booked a berth in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday after South Africa's shock defeat to Netherlands in Adelaide. India were at the top of the table in Group 2 and required a win in their final match against Zimbabwe to proceed to the semis; however, South Africa's loss meant no other team barring one of Pakistan or Bangladesh could reach the same points as India in the group, confirming the side's qualification to the knock-out round. Pakistan eventually defeated Bangladesh to complete the semi-final lineup later in the day.

India, meanwhile, defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs to finish top in their group and setting up a semi-final against England on Thursday in Adelaide. India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav shined for the side on Sunday, as he produced a brilliant display of power-hitting to score an unbeaten 61 off just 25 deliveries; the 31-year-old batter smashed six fours and four sixes en route to his half-century knock.

During the innings, Suryakumar also became the first Indian batter in T20I history to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year; he joined Mohammad Rizwan in the elite list of only batters to touch four-figures within the same timeframe in the shortest format (international matches).

Following the match, Suryakumar Yadav posted pictures from his innings and captioned, “No better feeling.” Virat Kohli, who has shared a number of important partnerships with the batter of late, had an epic two-word reply to the post. Kohli wrote, “alag level,” followed by a ‘fire’ emojis.

Suryakumar has been in impressive touch over the past few matches; in the match against South Africa, the batter was the lone run-scorer for India as the side faced a collapse in the middle-order. Suryakumar had scored 68 off just 40 deliveries to take India to a respectable score of 133/9 in 20 overs. The batter then scored a brisk 30 off 17 deliveries against Bangladesh.

India will be aiming for a similar show from Suryakumar when the side takes on England on Thursday for a place in the final of the tournament.

