Virat Kohli’s stunning 105* vs KKR sparks huge claim from former RCB teammate: ‘Nobody wants three ducks in a row’

Kohli got off the mark off his first ball in the first over and then hit four fours off Vaibhav Arora in the next over. When Kohli was on 21, Rovman Powell dropped down a tough chance, and it proved to be decisive. He raced to his fifty off 32 balls, also building a match-winning 92-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal. Then he played some stunning shots to get his ninth IPL ton.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Aaron Finch hailed Virat Kohli's sizzling unbeaten hundred, which sent his team to the top of the IPL 2026 points table . Kohli was in top form, guiding RCB to a six-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in New Raipur on Wednesday. The RCB opener donned the anchor and remained unbeaten till the end as they successfully chased down a target of 193 runs, reaching 194/4 in 19.1 overs. Kohli remained unbeaten at 105* off 60 balls, packed with 11 fours and three sixes, also striking at 175.00.

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‘Nobody wants to get three ducks in a row’: Aaron Finch The hundred also came at the right moment for Kohli, considering his ducks in his last two innings vs Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. Speaking on JioHotstar, former Aussie player Finch said, "It would have been important for him just to get off the mark. Nobody wants to get three ducks in a row. Some of those shots were absolutely class. His ability to sum up the conditions straight away is second to none."

"The way he got into his work so quickly and was able to get his innings underway with no risk was great. That’s the dream as a player at the top of the order. We always know that if you allow him to have a look at a wicket for some time, he will be successful. When he’s playing at his absolute best, you feel as though he’s swinging the bat at 50 per cent. He just finds the middle, and he’s got that gift of timing. It was a wonderful knock. Any time he needed to find the boundary, he did," he added.

Kohli is now third in the Orange Cap race with 484 runs in 12 matches at an average of 53.78 and 165.75 strike rate.

RCB are also edging closer to the playoffs now. If they win their remaining two games, they will finish as one of the top two sides. If they lose one, they need to beat fourth-placed Punjab Kings, as it would see them qualify with 18 points and also NRR wouldn't come into play. But if they lose to PBKS, they could also need other results to go their way. Although they don't really need to worry about it, as their NRR is the best in the tournament. If they stay at 16, NRR is expected to be their saviour if other results go their way.