Virat Kohli’s team is beyond it: Sunil Gavaskar on the impact of Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy on the Indian team

After the wins in the T20I and Test series, the mood in the Indian camp is expected to be positive and upbeat. However, following the ‘inappropriate comments’ made by KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya in a TV talk show, which might also see them suspended, there is bound to be apprehension on the dressing room.

However, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that the sequence of events will not bother the Indian side too much.

ALSO READ: Indian team does not support inappropriate comments: Virat Kohli speaks on the Pandya, Rahul controversy

“I don’t think the dressing room would be affected, this team is beyond it. The two guys you are talking were not part of Test squad, one [Pandya] just joined for the last two Test matches but did not play. Rahul had very little role to play as a batsman so I don’t think it will matter. If it would have been somebody involved in a big way, then it might have affected the dressing room,” Gavaskar told India Today.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya apologises to MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri over Koffee with Karan actions - Report

The former Indian captain also said that the officials should deal with the issue in an appropriate way, but believed that it was vastly different from the Steve Smith-David Warner controversy.

“If you ask me about language or anything on the field, I can speak. Off-the-field, it is for the authorities to deal with the individual’s behaviour,” Gavaskar added.

“Don’t forget what Warner, Smith, and Bancroft were punished for happened on the field. What you are talking about happened in a show off the field. Officials will have to apply their mind to see what to do with it,” the former captain assessed.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 11:21 IST